Jifiti Launches B2B BNPL Functionality, Augmenting Its Robust White-Labeled BNPL Platform

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jifiti, a leading fintech company, announced today the launch of its business-to-business (B2B) BNPL solution. Any bank, lender and merchant that caters to business customers can now offer BNPL in their own brand, embedded directly into the user journey, without a middleman.

With the addition of B2B financing, Jifiti now facilitates every Buy Now Pay Later option for leading banks, lenders and merchants globally, online and in-store, through a single platform. Merchants that would like to offer B2B-embedded financing can connect to Jifiti's platform via e-commerce plugins, a simple API integration or use Jifiti's zero-integration virtual card technology.

Jifiti is rolling out its B2B solution to multiple partners across international markets, including top retail brands and financial institutions. Merchants can now support their business customers easily and seamlessly, offering them more payment options that were not previously available to them. Business buyers require specialized BNPL solutions as the purchasing amounts are higher, approvals are more complex and they require different loan terms than consumers.

Jifiti's modular platform supports every BNPL option, including split payments, installment loans, lines of credit and now B2B loans. As the platform is white-labeled, the financial institution and merchant retain full customer and data ownership and are able to build brand loyalty.

"The B2B market was the next logical step in our journey at Jifiti. We aim to give every customer the financing that best suits their needs. Now, we can help our bank and merchant partners extend that same level of customization to their business customers through specialized B2B-embedded finance," stated Yaacov Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Jifiti.

About Jifiti

Jifiti is a leading fintech company that powers point-of-sale financing for banks, lenders and merchants. The company's white-labeled Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform provides banks and lenders with state-of-the-art technology to easily deploy and scale their competitive consumer loan programs at any merchant's point of sale - online, in-store and via call center.

With its multinational presence, Jifiti provides end-to-end point-of-sale financing solutions to global brands in any international market. Jifiti works with leading financial institutions including Mastercard, Citizens Bank, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole, and retailers such as IKEA, Walmart and others worldwide.

Contact Information:

Maya Mason

VP Marketing

maya.mason@jifiti.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment