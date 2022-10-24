Research and Development Funding Aims to Help Service Club Upgrade Their Tasks and Operations

Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Barcelona based start-up, Service Club Delivery, is a members club designed to give those working within the delivery industry access to training and job opportunities all over the world.

Their recent application to the Spanish government for R&D (Research and Development) funding has now been approved and their CEO and founder, Zeynep Demirbilek, has stated that this cash injection will help their team to further develop their recruitment technology, as well as their everyday tasks and operations, so that they can continue to make a huge difference in the lives of global delivery and taxi companies.

Designed with Delivery People in Mind

With an exponential increase in Delivery driver jobs due to the global pandemic and more people turning to online shopping, food delivery, and groceries than ever before, Service Club is the digital solution for upskilling and growing recruitment opportunities within the delivery industry.

Developed around nurturing the skills and aiding in the career progression of delivery personnel, Service Club is the effective solution to improving job satisfaction through providing the necessary tools needed for success, which in turn fosters more competent and improved courier experiences.

Their platform is a training, recruitment, and onboarding technology that is designed to give those who lack in experience, expertise, or connections, the essential knowledge and access to a wide career network, so that they can grow as individuals, and be motivated for a long term and rewarding profession.

The funding from the Spanish government will further improve the Service Club platform by allowing them to invest in the latest technology, hire more developers that will speed up the specific technical processes, and give them the opportunity to launch a useful mobile app.

Their Head of Marketing, Marc Morego, has said:

“The R&D funding will improve the product and technology we’re continuously building here at Service Club. With the R&D funding our possibilities expand greatly. Some ideas we have previously had to abandon can now be executed with care and precision.”

This money, therefore, will allow Service Club to optimise their current platform and become an even more efficient tool for delivery apps and people to acquire training, filtering, recruitment, and onboarding.

Their network of dedicated and trained couriers has already proven to be an efficient solution to tackling shortages in supply chains as companies can easily access Service Club and their global courier fleets from all over the world.

Currently with thousands of pre-trained and hand selected courier applicants, who all vary in their specific skill sets and experience, delivery companies can choose the perfect candidate for the job, the amount of courier applicants that they need and the duration that they are required.

With the development of a new mobile app due to the recent approval of funding, this process will be further streamlined, and help companies and individuals have access to opportunities both locally and internationally, so that they can do what they do best and deliver things reliably and quickly.

