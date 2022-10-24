Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market to Accumulate a Revenue of $30,862.30 Million by 2030, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 20.49% in the 2022 to 2030 Timeframe | Research Dive

New York, USA, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Research Dive, the global advanced persistent threat protection market is anticipated to rise at a stable CAGR of 20.49%, thereby garnering a revenue of $30,862.30 million by 2030. This comprehensive Research Dive report presents a brief outlook of the current framework of the advanced persistent threat protection market including its priority features like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the forecast timeframe of 2020-2030. The report also contains all the crucial market figures to help new entrants understand the market easily.

Dynamics of the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

Drivers: In the last few years, there has been a considerable increase in the number of cyber-attacks across the globe which is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the advanced persistent threat protection market in the forecast period. Additionally, the use of advanced persistent threat protection technology by various federal agencies is expected to further push the market forward.

Opportunities: Growing number of cyber-attacks in the healthcare sector is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, technological breakthroughs in the field of advanced persistent threat protection are anticipated to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: However, highly expensive nature of cyber-security may restrict the growth of the advanced persistent threat protection market in forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown led to massive slump in majority of the economies of the world, the effect of which is felt even after two years. The lockdowns led to massive disruptions in the global supply chains and production cycles of various industries, thereby leading to fall in the demand and supply of goods and services. However, some markets, such as the advanced persistent threat protection market, faced a positive impact of the pandemic. Cybercriminals and state APT groups created chaos during the pandemic period by consistently engaging in cyber-attacks, especially in the healthcare sector. This led to an increase in demand of APT protection technology which helped the market register a positive growth despite the pandemic.

Segments of the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

The report has fragmented the advanced persistent threat protection market into segments based on deployment mode, services, solutions, and region.

Deployment Mode: Cloud Sub-segment to be the Fastest Growing

By deployment mode, the cloud sub-segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate and generate a revenue of $19,531.40 million by 2030. Increasing demand for cloud-based APT protection due to its cost-effectiveness and availability to both small- and large-scale businesses is anticipated to help in the growth of this sub-segment.

Services: Professional Sub-segment to Have the Highest CAGR

By services, the professional sub-segment of the advanced persistent threat protection market is expected to have the highest growth rate and garner $15,460.40 million by 2030. Increasing cyber vulnerabilities in the developed and emerging nations is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the sub-segment in the forecast period.

Solutions: Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Sub-segment to be the Most Lucrative

By solutions, the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative and register a revenue of $5,723.80 million by 2030. Inclusion of advanced analytics such as User Behavior Analytics (UBA), Artificial Intelligence, etc. in Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platforms is anticipated to help in the growth of this sub-segment.

Region: Market in the Asia-Pacific Region to be the Most Profitable

By regional analysis, the advanced persistent threat protection market in Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow rapidly in the 2020-2030 timeframe and generate a revenue of $8,055.10 million by 2030. Continuous technological advancements in the countries of this region such as India, China, Singapore, and Australia are expected to become the main growth driver of the market in this region.

Prominent Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Players

Some leading players in the advanced persistent threat protection market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Forcepoint, Palo Alto Networks, AO Kaspersky Lab., VMware, Inc., McAfee, LLC, ESET spol. S r.o., Microsoft, F-Secure, and Sophos Ltd., among others. These players are formulating numerous business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to get a commanding position in the market. – Purchase Inquiry

For instance, in May 2022, Broadcom, a leading semiconductor and infrastructure software products developer, announced the acquisition of VMware, a leading cloud computing company. This acquisition is aimed at developing technologies to tackle the complex infrastructure problems in the IT sector and incorporate software security solutions in the company’s working.

Finally, this comprehensive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the global market including product portfolio, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and SWOT analysis.

