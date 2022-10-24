Generation USA and Publix Employee Federal Credit Union Partner for Credit Union Member Services Specialist Program

TAMPA & MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation USA and the League of Southeastern Credit Unions and Affiliates have partnered with Publix Employees Federal Credit Union on Generation USA's Credit Union Member Services Specialist Program, part of the Southeastern Credit Union Foundation's (SECUF) Community Spark Program in Florida.

The tuition-free and fully online five-week program enables students to learn the basics of credit unions, contact/call centers, account management, and online banking, use policy and product knowledge to make appropriate referrals to members, and practice adaptive communication with members and colleagues, addressing member inquiries, and de-escalating upset members.

Credit Union Member Services Specialists work at credit unions as video tellers, in-person tellers, or call center representatives. They are responsible for providing exceptional member service through basic financial transitions and resolving member issues and requests.

Upon completion of the program, students will have the opportunity to interview with Generation USA's employee partners.

"Our partnership with Generation USA fits perfectly with our credit union's ongoing support of community education," says Jeremiah Kossen, CEO of Publix Employees Federal Credit Union. "PEFCU is excited to be a part of the Florida Community Spark initiative."

"We are thrilled about the growth of the Southeastern Credit Union Foundation's Community Spark Program in Florida," exclaimed Samantha Beeler, President of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions. "By partnering with Generation USA, we look forward to helping adult learners develop the skillsets needed to advance in today's ever-changing workplace. While industries across the country are currently struggling to find and retain trained workers, we are proud of the collaborative effort by Florida credit unions to continue to improve people's lives whether it is through credit union membership or by creating career opportunities for Floridians."



About Generation

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally and three times as many were underemployed — and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high demand and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

About League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates represents 311 credit unions throughout Alabama, Florida, and Georgia and has a combined total of more than $165 billion in assets and more than 11.2 million members. LSCU provides advocacy, compliance services, education and training, cooperative initiatives, and communications. For more information, visit www.lscu.coop. Follow LSCU on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Publix Employee Federal Credit Union

Headquartered in Lakeland, Fla., Publix Employees Federal Credit Union (PEFCU) is a member-owned co-operative that was founded in 1957 to meet the financial needs of Publix Super Markets Inc. associates and their family members. PEFCU, with over $1 billion in assets, is ranked in the top five percent of credit unions nationwide. PEFCU maintains a five-star rating by Bauer Financial and boasts an "A+" in financial health. PEFCU remains committed to improving the financial lives of its members and continues to expand its membership throughout the southeastern U.S.

