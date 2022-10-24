NearU Services Partners with Kendal Air Heating and Cooling, Enhancing Presence in Charlotte, North Carolina Area

Charlotte, NC, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced its partnership with Kendal Air Heating and Cooling Inc. (“Kendal Air” or the “Company”), a leading provider of HVAC services in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. Since its founding in 2016, Kendal Air has quickly become one of the top providers of home services to residential customers in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kendal Air to the NearU family. Their honest, dependable, and diligent approach to serving customers has made them the home services company-of-choice for homeowners in the Carolinas. We are humbled by their trust in NearU as the preferred transition partner, and we look forward to working with their exceptional team members to drive the company’s legacy to greater heights. We are also excited to have Kent Buckalew as part of our family to leverage his on-the-job training expertise across many of our brands,” said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU’s Founder & CEO.

"After spending 30 years in the HVAC industry, I knew there was an opportunity to open my own business to make a positive impact on the home services industry by providing customers honest, quality service at a fair price,” said Kent Buckalew, Founder of Kendal Air Heating and Cooling. “With that, Kendal Air was born. Since that day, we have delivered on that promise, providing our customers with the top-quality services at a fair price. I am confident that NearU will continue to build upon our legacy by providing premium service to our customers and advancement opportunities for our team members. I’m excited about the opportunity to focus on my passion for training and couldn’t be more thrilled for the future of Kendal Air.”

With this new partnership, the Kendal Air team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand under the existing management team led by General Manager, Micah Amox. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to empower Kendal Air to continued excellence in service to its employees and customers.

NearU continues to be well-capitalized and is actively seeking other longstanding, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee- and customer-centric provider of essential home services, with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Kendal Air Heating and Cooling:

Kendal Air Heating and Cooling is a leading provider of HVAC services to residential customers in both North Carolina and South Carolina. Founded in Indian Trail, North Carolina in 2016, Kendal Air Heating and Cooling has serviced thousands of homeowners for their HVAC service needs. More information is available at www.KendalAir.net.