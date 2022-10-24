New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airway Management Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353494/?utm_source=GNW

However, frequent product recalls are hampering the growth of the airway management devices market.

Chronic respiratory diseases are among the most prevalent noncommunicable diseases worldwide due to the increase in the noxious environment and occupational and behavioral inhalation.This spectrum of diseases includes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary sarcoidosis, and pneumoconiosis (such as silicosis and asbestosis).



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COPD is the third leading cause of death globally. In 2019, ~3.23 million people died globally due to COPD. As per the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, ~14.8 million adults in the US were diagnosed with COPD in 2020. The National Health Service stated that ~1.17 million people in the UK were diagnosed with COPD in 2021, i.e., ~1.9% of the total population.

As per the WHO report, asthma affected 262 million people globally and caused 455,000 deaths in 2019. Moreover, in 2019, asthma resulted in 439,000 hospitalizations and an estimated 1.3 million visits in the US. The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders is driving the airway management devices market. Additionally, there is a constant surge in the number of hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, intensive care units, and clinics, creating demand for airway management devices.

The National Asthma Control Program (NACP), launched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is working continually to increase awareness regarding asthma.The program is dedicated to conducting asthma surveillance and research to deal with the disease.



Additionally, Airway Collaborative is an education program designed to provide medical professionals with knowledge about incorporating airway treatment into practice and healing airway dysfunctions.

Further, the increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders, such as asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and emphysema, among a large population globally has fueled new product developments, product launches, and approvals on a global level.Additionally, leading players in the airway management devices market are also involved in research and development activities to ensure the innovation and development of efficient products.



For instance, in July 2022, Verathon announced the release of the BFlex 2.8 Single-use Bronchoscope. BFlex single-use bronchoscopes are designed specifically for the critical needs of the ICU, OR, and ED. The BFlex 2.8 is Verathon’s first single-use pediatric bronchoscope and delivers the drivability and image quality needed for pediatric bronchoscopies, airway management, and lung isolation procedures.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased patient admissions to emergency and intensive care units.Patients with severe respiratory infections, respiratory failure, and low oxygen required airway management devices.



The demand for tracheostomy and laryngoscopy increased, which boosted the growth of the airway management devices market.The coronavirus disease has further contributed to the growth of acute respiratory syndrome which results in hypoxemia and requires airway management devices for treatment.



The Society for Airway Management (SAM) was created by the American Society of Anesthesiologists Task Force to optimize airway management and reduce the risk of disease exposure to physicians. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the overall growth of the airway management devices market.



Product Insights

Based on product, the global airway management devices market is segmented into infraglottic devices, supraglottic devices, resuscitators, laryngoscopes, and others.In 2021, the infraglottic devices segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the supraglottic devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2022–2028.Supraglottic are airway devices are used toventilate patients by delivering anesthetic gases/oxygen above the level of the vocal cords, regardless of the device’s location to the glottis.



These devices are used in difficult airway situations, emergency out-of-hospital settings, and resuscitation.Also, they have gone through multiple design modifications and improvements to improve patient safety.



Studies have shown that supraglottics are safe and effective in providing life-saving gas exchange in normal and difficult pediatric airways. Presently, the laryngeal mask airway (LMA), the ProSeal laryngeal mask airway (PLMA), the laryngeal tube (LT), the laryngeal tube with integrated suctioning tube (LTS), and the esophageal tracheal combitube (OTC) are the most widespread supraglottic devices.

With improvement in monitoring techniques and the enhanced safety profile of supraglottic airway devices, the indications for using supraglottic airway devices are growing.With the availability of devices having higher seal pressures, their use in laparoscopic surgeries, obstetrics, obese patients, in a prone position, during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and as a bridge to extubation (Bailey’s maneuver) has been rising.



A wide array of supraglottic airway devices is available, each claiming superiority over the other for specific indications.For instance, the Shiley laryngeal mask (Shiley LM) features an integrated inflation tube and airway shaft to facilitate product insertion and reduce the chance of tube occlusion when patients bite down.



In addition to providing higher seal pressure, some newer devices have additional useful features, such as an integrated pilot cuff with an indicator to help maintain the acceptable range of intra-cuff pressure.

End User Insights

Based on end user, the airway management devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical care centers, and others.The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021.



However, the ambulatory surgical care centers (ASCs) segment is expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028 due to high-quality care, cost-effective treatment prices, and expanding access.

Factors such as comfort, patient satisfaction, professionalism, and reliable services are driving the airway management devices market for ASCs.As per a survey conducted by the US Department of Health and Human Services, 98% of people are satisfied with their experience with ASCs.



ASCs offer cost-effective services and a convenient environment that is less stressful than many hospitals. Patients in an ASC visit on the day of their surgery, have their surgery in a fully equipped operating room, and recover under the care of professional healthcare staff without getting hospital admission.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353494/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________