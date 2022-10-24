Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. will develop and publish a category-first metaverse gaming experience to complement its proprietary slate of original games

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) ("VRVR" or the "Company"), an American multi-platform video gaming developer and publisher, announces it is continuing to develop its proprietary slate of original games, to now include a unique next-generation metaverse game providing experiential immersion gaming experiences that it will publish on leading mobile and web platforms.



The Company is now a next-generation original games and metaverse developer and publisher, that creates digital immersion experiences by harnessing the latest technologies, including Blockchain and digital assets. The Company is building a metaverse that replaces traditional boring financial experiences with a new paradigm, "global Prosperity space" (gPs). This new asset class dynamically augments global and local realities and builds communities of aligned financial values, virtuous economies, and a trusted network. The result would be a metaverse game combining the glamorous world of Wall Street, High-Speed trading, community building, quantified self, and NFTs – a pure adrenaline rush!

In addition, the Company continues to build on its successful proprietary game catalog that includes Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman, of the "Dog The Bounty Hunter" fame, Carmageddon Max Damage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary: Enhanced Edition, Catch & Release, and Worbital.

The Company is continuing its innovative and targeted strategy to maximize shareholder value. It believes that being the developer and publisher of its own proprietary immersive gaming experiences is the best way to create long-term sustainable revenue streams.

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

