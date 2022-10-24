The global dermatology device market is expected to grow from US$ 5,408.57 million in 2021 to US$ 11,235.42 by 2028

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermatology Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353493/?utm_source=GNW

However, complications faced after cancer treatment procedures and cosmetic surgery performed by unqualified professionals hinder the overall market growth.

Dermatology is a specialty that employs a wide range of medical devices, from cosmetic applications to medical dermatology.Additionally, dermatology devices help in diagnosing and treatment of various skin disorders such as skin cancer, psoriasis, and many others.



Moreover, these devices can be used for cryosurgery, photodynamic therapy, Mohs micrographic surgery, and electrodesiccation & cutterage. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plays a critical role in the regulation, approval, and post-marketing surveillance regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices.

Skin Rejuvenation and Resurfacing

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) report, unprotected exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, skin disorders, aging, and hereditary can cause skin irregularities on the face and body among the global population.Irregularities can consist of textural irregularities, such as wrinkles and acne scars, and pigmentation changes, including freckles, sunspots, and visible blood vessels.



Additionally, irregularities may cause the loss of tone and healthy glow evident in younger skin.Also, skin feels less firm.



To overcome skin irregularities and treat several aspects of skin damage, different treatment modalities are available in the global market.A few treatment modalities include laser treatment for skin resurfacing, mechanical resurfacing, chemical peels, and injectable products that can improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles of the entire face or those developing in a specific region of the face, such as upper lip and around the eyes.



Moreover, advanced treatment modalities can also be used to treat pigmentation disorders, such as sun and age spots, and acne scars. For example, laser resurfacing is a facial rejuvenation procedure allowing lasers to improve the skin’s appearance or treat minor facial flaws. The procedure comprises two types—Ablative Lasers and Nonablative Laser or Light Source. Ablative Laser removes the thin outer layer of skin (epidermis) and heats the underlying skin (dermis), stimulating collagen growth. Types of ablative therapy involve carbon-di-oxide laser, an erbium laser, and combination systems. Additionally, a non-ablative Laser is a less aggressive technique than an Ablative Laser for a shorter recovery time. Therefore, skin rejuvenation and resurfacing act as a future trend, which is expected to fuel the growth of the dermatology devices market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the dermatology devices market is segmented into treatment devices and diagnostic devices.The treatment device segment held a larger market share in 2021, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2022–2028.



Based on application, the dermatology devices market is segmented into skin cancer diagnosis, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, body contouring & skin tightening, psoriasis, and others.The skin cancer diagnosis segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, moreover the same is expected to grow over the forecasted period of 2022-2028.



Based on end users, the dermatology devices market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others.The hospital segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the dermatology clinics segment is expected to grow over the forecasted period of 2022-2028.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on global Dermatology Device Market

According to the Indian Journal of Dermatology report, the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges to the healthcare system, including dermatology procedures.Procedural dermatology being an integral part of the specialty, has also been profoundly affected where all elective and cosmetic procedures are deferred, giving priority only to urgent and inescapable dermatologic procedures to curb down the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission in hospitals in the North America region.



Further, dermatologists have been found to have the ninth highest COVID-19 risk based on physical contact and proximity with patients and exposure to disease and infection.Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the absence of evidence-based recommendations, the role of dermatologists was dynamic as procedural dermatology and cutaneous aesthetic surgery act as a significant component of practice.



Such aforementioned factors are responsible for the sluggish growth of dermatology devices amid the pandemic but will witness lucrative opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by companies operating in the global dermatology device market.The organic strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals.



Further, inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.These growth strategies allow the global dermatology device market players to expand their businesses and enhance their geographic presence, thereby contributing to the overall market growth.



Further, acquisition and partnership strategies help market players strengthen their customer base and expand their product portfolios. A few of the significant developments by key players in the global dermatology device market are listed below.

• In July 2022, Lumenis received a CE mark for Splendor X, which is used for hair removal, vascular treatments, pigmented lesions, and wrinkle treatment. The device is powered by BLEND X technology, a binary laser emission of (1064 nm) and Alexandrite (755 nm) wavelengths with synchronized and adjustable proportions.

• In May 2021, Lumenis announced a new partnership with Harrods Wellness Clinic, London, UK. Harrods will equip its aesthetic clinic with the Stellar M22, a multiapplication modular platform that combines IPL and laser technologies.

• In March 2021, Leica Microsystems announced the acquisition of Aivia from SVision LLC, a privately held company. Through this acquisition, the company aims to evolve and become a leader in insight generation and expand its innovative portfolio of opto-digital solutions.

• In March 2022, Cynosure announced a partnership with Jeisys Medical KK (a subsidiary of Jeisys Medical Inc.) for key premier products within Cynosure’s energy-based laser portfolio in Japan. Through this partnership, the companies aim to make collective innovative efforts in energy-based aesthetic devices and superior regimens of care.



The American Medical Association, the British Journal of Surgery, and the National Library of Medicine are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global dermatology device market.

