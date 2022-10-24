Golden Matrix to Launch Online Casino in Mexico on November 1st

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it will launch a licensed proprietary B2C online casino in Mexico on November 1, 2022.

The company said the online casino, MEXPLAY, will feature an extensive number of table games and slots, as well as a sportsbook, and offer tournament competition prizes similar to those offered by the company’s RKings subsidiary in Great Britain.

MEXPLAY’s content will be available in both Spanish and English.

“This represents the next major step by our company to expand its B2C footprint,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman. “The recently acquired B2C operations of RKings now account for over 50% of our revenues and over 50% of our profits; similarly, we now expect important contributions to revenue and profit growth from our operations in Mexico. While MEXPLAY offers many traditional and popular online casino games and a sportsbook, it also incorporates the added excitement of the tournament business, which is unique to Mexican gaming and should attract considerable player interest and participation.”

The launching of MEXPLAY fulfills the first objective of GMGI’s strategy to expand its B2C business in Latin American (LATAM), which, according to iGamingBusiness , “Slots into first place for most enticing market for the gambling industry.” Following the successful launch of the Mexican casino, added Mr. Goodman, the company will focus on entering additional LATAM markets where gaming is regulated.

Statista recently reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) of the LATAM betting market is estimated to grow from roughly 1.3 billion USD in 2020 to 3.4 billion USD by 2025. The online GGR in Latin America was roughly 400 million USD in 2020 and is forecast to peak at around 2.6 billion USD by 2025.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The Company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. As a result of its 80 percent controlling ownership interest in UK-based RKings Competitions Ltd ., Golden Matrix also generates revenues from RKings’ scalable B2C tournament platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as “estimate,” “expects,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “forecast,” “likely,” “will,” “target” or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company; the need for additional financing, the terms of such financing and the availability of such financing; the ability of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to obtain additional gaming licenses; the ability of the Company to manage growth; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions and the available funding for such acquisitions; disruptions caused by acquisitions; dilution caused by fundraising, the conversion of outstanding preferred stock and/or acquisitions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company’s expectations for future growth, revenues, and profitability; the Company’s expectations regarding future plans and timing thereof; the Company’s reliance on its management; the fact that the Company’s chief executive officer has voting control over the Company; related party relationships; the potential effect of economic downturns, recessions, increases in interest rates and inflation, and market conditions, decreases in discretionary spending and therefore demand for our products, and increases in the cost of capital, related thereto, among other affects thereof, on the Company’s operations and prospects; the Company's ability to protect proprietary information; the ability of the Company to compete in its market; the Company’s lack of effective internal controls; dilution caused by efforts to obtain additional financing; the effect of current and future regulation, the Company’s ability to comply with regulations and potential penalties in the event it fails to comply with such regulations and changes in the enforcement and interpretation of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our business; the risks associated with gaming fraud, user cheating and cyber-attacks; risks associated with systems failures and failures of technology and infrastructure on which the Company's programs rely; foreign exchange and currency risks; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; the ability to compete against existing and new competitors; the ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Transition Report on Form 10-K for the nine month transition period ended October 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. These reports are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov . All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

