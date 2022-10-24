Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 42 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 14/10/2022 467,591 533.74 249,573,844 Monday, 17 October 2022 0 - - Tuesday, 18 October 2022 0 - - Wednesday, 19 October 2022 74 481.50 35,631 Thursday, 20 October 2022 0 - - Friday, 21 October 2022 5,291 484.71 2,564,602 In the period 17/10/2022 - 21/10/2022 5,365 484.67 2,600,233 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 21/10/2022 472,956 533.19 252,174,076 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,993,680 treasury shares corresponding to 7.82% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

