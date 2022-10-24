Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 42 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 14/10/2022
|467,591
|533.74
|249,573,844
|Monday, 17 October 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 18 October 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Wednesday, 19 October 2022
|74
|481.50
|35,631
|Thursday, 20 October 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Friday, 21 October 2022
|5,291
|484.71
|2,564,602
|In the period 17/10/2022 - 21/10/2022
|5,365
|484.67
|2,600,233
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 21/10/2022
|472,956
|533.19
|252,174,076
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,993,680 treasury shares corresponding to 7.82% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
Attachments