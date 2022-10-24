New to The Street TV Announces its 399th Show, Featuring Five Corporate Interviews, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, October 24, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #399 airing tonight, Monday, October 24, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network.



New to The Street’s 399th TV episode airs tonight, featuring the following five (5) Companies and their representatives:

1). "Unstoppable Show" – Deviate Digital Agency's interview with Jonas Muthoni, Founder.

2). Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.'s (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES) interview with Christopher Davenport, CEO.

3). SAP.iO's , an organization division of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) ("SAP"), interview with Sallie Jian, Head of SAP.iO NY .

4). "Treating Rare Diseases" – Soligenix, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: SNGX) ($SGNX) interview with Dr. Christopher J. Schaber, Chairman, President, and CEO.

5). The Sustainable Green Team's (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) interviews with Tony Raynor, CEO, and Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant.

Episode #399

Tonight, New to The Street airs its "Unstoppable - Show" from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, with TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan interviewing Jonas Muthoni, Founder of Deviate Digital Agency. Jonas gives viewers an understanding of the Company, which creates digital solutions to help businesses with brandings to increase and dominate their online market footprint. Through innovative strategies developed by Deviate Digital Agency's experienced team and their use of cutting-edge technologies, their clients can expect organic growth and web traffic. Online marketing is a must in today's business environment. Deviate Digital, which partners with its clients, implements an SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategy as the key to growing a web presence. Jonas says a client retaining them to build and expand its web footprint can expect results within three months. Clients see an ROI (Return on Investment) using Jonas and his team's optimization strategies, website design /development, paid ads, and professional social media marketing tools. Deviate Digital Agency can assist if a company needs a better way to find and retain customers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Deviate Digital Agency - https://deviateagency.com/ .

New to The Street, tonight, is re-airing TV Host Jane King's Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with Christopher Davenport, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES). Christopher explains the uniqueness of the Company's online auto-part marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com . He describes how the Company evolved from its single-source product eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com into its growing marketplace platform. He explains the difference between eCommerce single-source sites and marketplace platforms. The Company's technology-driven platform enables buyers and sellers to interact in selling parts for cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and boats. As an eCommerce marketplace platform where buyers buy and sellers sell, the Company works to attract large entities that onboard their products onto the site. The site is adding almost 3 million parts to the platform, and Auto Parts 4Less can offer buyers/sellers a seamless interaction platform. With no competitors, Auto Parts 4Less seeks to grow itself organically from its users, part buyers & sellers. The platform earns revenues from reasonable percentages of each buyer and seller transaction. The Company has low operational costs with no warehousing and shipping expenses. The Company publicly trades on the OTCQB with the trading symbol FLES. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ . The interview originally aired on October 17, 2022.

SAP.iO, an organization division of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) ("SAP"), has Sallie Jian, Head of SAP.iO-NY , appearing on tonight’s New to the Street show with TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Sallie explains how the SAP.iO business platform helps innovative software startups create new technologies and positively impact business enterprises. SAP.iO, founded about five years ago, has a team of dedicated professionals committed to finding unique startup software solutions which can assist or elevate SAP's software solutions. Through acceleration, partnerships, mentoring, marketing, sales, technical assistance, conference participation, investments, and more, SAP.iO can accelerate software startups that can provide solutions to many of SAP's Fortune 500 customers. With a global presence in 11 cities, SAP.iO has helped over 400 software startups , guiding them on enterprise sales and technology integrations and making them marketable to SAP's vast customer ecosystem. During the interview, Sallie talked about her experience with Web3, cryptocurrency, NFTs, and DAOs, and how she approached management at SAP to explore the up-and-coming software products needed for Web3 applications. SAP.iO looks to increase its offerings to SAP's enterprise customers with blockchain, digital wallet, digital asset, and metaverse startup solutions. As a keynote speaker at SmartCon convention, Sallie had the opportunity to explain further the Web3 technology opportunities available at SAP.iO utilized by many of SAP's customers. Startups can learn how to go to market with SAP, while its customers who are already craving to work with startups have the first look at game-changing technology. Sallie is proud to spearhead the Web3 startup initiatives and bring to light Web3 startups' real-world enterprise applications. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SAP.iO - https://sap.io/ .

Tonight, Soligenix, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: SNGX) ($SNGX) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christopher J. Schaber, is on the New to The Street Show. Talking with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, he explains the Company's business as a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. The Company has a robust pipeline contained within its two business segments . The Company's Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on developing products for orphan diseases and areas of unmet medical need in oncology and inflammation. Their Public Health Solutions segment develops heat-stable vaccines and therapeutics for military and civilian applications in ricin exposure, emerging and antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases, and viral diseases, including Ebola, Marburg, and COVID-19. Dr. Schaber talks about HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and expects to file a NDA (New Drug Application) in Q4, targeting FDA market authorization approval sometime in the second half of 2023. Since HyBryte’s FDA Phase 3 completion, the FDA's Orphan Product Division granted the Company $2.6M to further explore extended treatment options. From these funds, the Company is looking at how clinicians, including the Telehealth professionals, can further the treatment uses of the HyBryte's light unit. Dr. Schaber talks about the Company's work in finding a treatment for Psoriasis , another unmet medical need. The active ingredients in its CTCL treatment also appear to be effective in treating those with Psoriasis. He told viewers to expect the Company to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study for the Psoriasis treatment in December 2022. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) ($SGNX) - https://www.soligenix.com/ .

Tonight, New to The Street is re-airing TV Host Jane King's interviews with The Sustainable Green Team's (OTC: SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO, and Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Tony explains the Company's business in providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions for several industries. As a holding Company with many wholly-owned subsidiaries, SGTM can develop and deploy innovative solutions to mitigate tree waste and other byproducts. For 35 years, one of SGTM's subsidiaries was the first to take naturally occurring iron oxide pigments and formulate colored mulch products. Other sustainable solutions and products continue at SGTM’s multiple locations because of management's strong leadership and dedicated team. SGTM successfully works with municipalities in arbor culture and storm recovery, creating comprehensive waste solutions. From the abundance of green waste worldwide, SGTM can handle the waste, making it into usable and friendly products. SGTM creates soils, mulches, and lumber products from green reusable waste. Brian talks about all the excitement within the Company, its subsidiaries, and external sources in creating and utilizing eco-friendly solutions and products. People want to get involved in restoring and creating a green world. Cutting-edge technologies are from visionaries pioneering new solutions to generate cleaner outcomes for the planet. The Company entered a collaboration with an Australian company, VRM BioLogik Group , which developed a product that creates water from organics. SGTM's management will continue aggressively seeking partnerships with like-minded individuals and entities to find more environmentally sustainable solutions and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ . The interview originally aired on October 17, 2022.

About Deviate Design Agency :

Deviate Design Agency is a specialized team with one of the most robust branding, digital marketing, and social media strategies practiced in the entire industry. The Agency corner the market with very exclusive learned skill sets known by only a few in the marketing world. Its experts deliver some of the most effective campaigns ranging from global enterprises to today's up-and-coming startup businesses. Deviate Design Agency's seasoned professional marketing, advertising, design, and web experts provide a full spectrum of marketing services, from massive social media presence and strategic planning to the design and development of ads, websites, and print collateral that perform. With all their information, Deviate Design knows what the marketplace responds to and can quickly create a financial lift for their clientele. They seek to get to know their clients and build long-term working relationships - https://deviateagency.com/ .

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES):

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES), through their wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., is the operator of an aftermarket auto parts eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com , for trucks and jeeps, which they have operated for approximately seven years, as well as AutoParts4Less.com , a multi-seller marketplace dedicated to automotive parts that they are in the process of launching now. AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform. The Company expects its automotive marketplace to eventually have millions of unique SKUs for sale and multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. These platforms should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is developing best-in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and other website services. The marketing and branding strategy entails SEO traffic, pay-per-click, and the sponsorship of multiple drivers in NASCAR motorsports. The AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect, meaning as more sellers participate on the platform, it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

About SAP.iO :

SAP.iO , an organizational division within its parent Company, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) ("SAP"), brings together leaders from every region, industry, and line of business to transform how companies run. Since 2017, SAP.iO has helped 450+ external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth while enabling thousands of SAP customers to access innovation. SAP.iO team builds relationships, integrates products/solutions, and provides go-to-market outlets with the parent Company, SAP. Collaborating with SAP.iO can transform an existing SAP client with value-added startup innovations. There are many ways to collaborate with SAP, explore opportunities to build relationships, integrate your product, build a product, or become a partner with the SAP.iO team - https://sap.io/ .

About Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) ($SGNX):

Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. The Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is growing and moving toward the potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe, visible light to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With a successful Phase 3 study completed, regulatory approval is being sought and commercialization activities for this product candidate are being advanced initially in the US Development programs in this business segment also include the expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into Psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203). The Company's Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, and SGX943, its therapeutic candidate for antibiotic-resistant and emerging infectious disease, and its vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, its vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The Company's vaccine development programs incorporate its proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has had government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0b04df3-a72c-4548-905a-6eede4cda7d5