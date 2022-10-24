New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Channel, Technology, Bandwidth, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154024/?utm_source=GNW



The growing requirement for arbitrary waveform generators across various industries is compelling the key market players to develop advanced generators for both ease-of-use and enhanced performance Various enterprises across the globe are switching from traditional generators to advanced performance arbitrary waveform generators because they help reduce the overall operating cost and overcome several limitations associated with a conventional generator.

In comparison to other geographic regions of the world, the economic outlook of APAC region is quite dynamic.The APAC region has a huge growth potential with fast growing countries like China and India and developed nations such as Japan and Australia.



With global economy moving fast towards digitization, APAC region is also contributing an impressive share towards this trend. The mentioned aspect is contributing positively towards the arbitrary waveform generator market analysis.

Initiatives such Australia – Digital Transformation Strategy, Digital India, and others are paving way for advanced technology which would subsequently drive the adoption of digital devices creating demand for arbitrary waveform generators.Furthermore, relax regulation for FDI is among other factor driving technological advancement in this region.



Also, China has offered generous policies to support domestic semiconductor and electronics industry.

The direct digital synthesis (DDS) technology is used commonly by AWG for creating arbitrary waveforms from a single, fixed-frequency reference clock.The advantages of DDS technology over its analog counterpart include better frequency agility, improved phase noise, reduced complexity, increased stability, and precise control of the output phase across frequency switching transitions.



Owing to its advantages, the direct digital synthesis AWG is widely used in applications such as signal generation, local oscillators in communication systems, function generators, mixers, modulators, sound synthesizers, and as a part of a digital phase?locked loop.

Further, AWG manufacturers are offering their products for professors and lab managers working in student labs in universities. The most notable applications of AWGs in the education sector include measurement of the frequency response of a bandpass filter and AM/FM radio test and alignment.

Due to the complexity of aerospace/defense communications waveforms, hardware as well as software simulation requires for proper evaluation of the waveform system.AWGs help receive, synchronize, and analyze the aerospace/defense waveform data, which further assist in the measurement of complex electronic warfare and wireless communication systems.



A few major AWG companies operating in aerospace/defense sector are Tabor Electronics Ltd., BERKELEY NUCLEONICS CORPORATION., and Teradyne Inc. The installation of AWG has been made compulsory in a few simulation purposes in the military R&D sector, which has subsequently increased the demand for AWGs in the sector.

During the arbitrary waveform generator market analysis, significant growth has been observed in countries such as Canada, France, Italy, China, and India.The arbitrary waveform generator market growth in Canada is driven by the increasing penetration consumer electronics.



The increasing connectivity through advanced network and rising demand for smart devices having enhanced performance are factors accelerating the arbitrary waveform generator market share in Canada.In January 2020, Rogers Communications announced to roll out fifth generation (5G) telecoms network in a few Canadian cities to becomes country’s first provider of 5G network.



Similarly, the electronics industry in France is growing at significant rate owing to increased consumption and production of consumer electronics.The rising digitalization and widespread mobilization are prominent factors for the industry growth supporting the market growth.



Electronics companies are also investing strong capital to increase their presence in the market. In Italy, the introduction of 5G network and acceptance from customers will drive the arbitrary waveform generator market growth during the forecast period. Within UK, Electronic industry is witnessing stronger growth in region as demand for the advanced solution is increased. Roll-out of 5G technology and increasing number of new smarter devices are propelling factors for the AWG market growth. In November 2020, Mobile operator Three UK made announcement that 5G network is going live for around some 154 UK towns and cities. Further, New smart wearable devices are getting adopted by the customers and companies.

China is a leading manufacturing hub for electronics and telecommunication products, while India and Japan are also significant contributors to the regional growth.Many countries in APAC are characterized by the mass production of electronic components required in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, and other industrial machinery.



The rising number of electronics manufacturing companies in India and China and the availability of cost-effective skilled resources are other factors driving the arbitrary waveform generator market size in APAC.

Similarly, The Middle East countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Israel, among others, investing significant amounts in developing and procuring advanced technologies for every sector.Growing penetration of internet and consumer electronics is anticipated to create steady opportunities for market players.



Government Initiatives that are boosting the penetration of advanced technologies.For instance, the governments has laid enhanced focus on the development and deployment of various advanced technology to meet the country’s plan for building a prominent economy as per the VISION 2030.



Also Smart Dubai Strategy, is among other initiatives which will have a positive effect on market.

Likewise, in South America, The Government in the region is taking various initiatives in order to attract investments in various industry verticals.SAM region has developing economies, particularly.



For instance, government of Chile has relaxed its norms for attracting FDI in the country. This is due to the economic development of the region, resulting in increased per capita income which would subsequently drive the adoption of consumer electronics in the region.

A few major global arbitrary waveform generator market players includes B&K Precision Corporation; Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation; Keysight Technologies; Pico Technology; Rohde & Schwarz; SHF Communication Technologies AG; Tabor Electronics Ltd.; Tektronix, Inc.; Teledyne LeCroy; and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

