The global automotive traction motor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8%, from USD 6.5 billion in 2022 to USD 18.4 billion by 2027

BorgWarner Inc. (US), Schaeffler Group (Germany), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) are among a few established players in the market.

Many key players have adopted either organic or inorganic strategies to earn better revenues and meet the demand of local automakers. For instance, in February 2021, BorgWarner Inc. launched an 800-volt electric motor for the commercial vehicle segment. The High Voltage Hairpin (HVH) electric motor, the HVH 320, is used to power a variety of hybrid and electric applications for commercial vehicle manufacturers, including a large European OEM. The production of the HVH 320, which is equipped with 800-volt capabilities and available in four variants, is expected to kick off in 2024. Its multi-faceted platform will support the manufacturers’ goal of a common electric drivetrain and deliver approximately 97% peak efficiency and over 400 kW of power.



The BEV segment is expected to be the fastest segment in the forecast.

By EV type, the BEV segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The governments of India, China, the US, and several European countries are subsidizing electric infrastructure, which has resulted in the growth of the BEV segment.



OEMs are focusing on launching new electric variants of existing ICE models.Due to tough competition from major EV manufacturers, such as Tesla, other OEMs are planning to introduce more power outputs in EVs to stay competitive.



Leading automakers, such as Nissan, Tesla, Toyota, and BYD, are focusing on green vehicles with more fuel-efficient features.For instance, in 2021, BYD launched its D1 compact car with a 100 kW traction motor in the passenger vehicle segment.



Many governments are also planning to replace their existing public fleets with electric ones. Hence, the demand for automotive traction motor technologies is expected to remain strong during the forecast period.



The passenger car segment in Vehicle Type is expected to be the largest segment in the forecast period.

Among all vehicle types, demand for passenger cars is increasing rapidly.The demand for passenger cars has increased due to the increase in demand for zero-emission vehicles along with government incentives, regulations, and subsidiaries.



China has a low waiting period for electric vehicles compared to ICE vehicles.Due to the increasing stringency of emission norms, European countries plan to decrease their vehicle emissions by 2030-2035.



The US and China also follow such an agreement. The fast growth of EV chargers has also led to the growth of the EV passenger cars which will drive the demand for automotive traction motor market.

The automotive traction motor market is dominated by established players such as BorgWarner Inc. (US), Schaeffler Group (Germany), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany).



