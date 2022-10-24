The global biological safety cabinet market is projected to reach USD0.4billion by 2027 from USD0.2billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2%

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biological Safety Cabinet Market by Type, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402507/?utm_source=GNW





The class II segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the biological safety cabinet market, by type, during the forecast period

The biological safety cabinet market is segmented into class I, class II and class III.In 2021, class II segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the biological safety cabinet market.



Growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry and growing concerns over cell culture contamination are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the biological safety cabinet market, by enduser, during the forecast period

The biological safety cabinet market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and testing laboratories and academic research institutes based on type of waste.In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the biological safety cabinet market.



Emerging markets offer lucrative growth opportunities are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in biological safety cabinet market

The global biological safety cabinet market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing number of conferences focused on creating awareness of biosafety is driving the growth of the biological safety cabinet market in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global biological safety cabinetmarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall biological safety cabinet market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints and opportunities.

