Expereo appoints new Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Board Member

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expereo, global provider of managed Internet and hybrid networks, SD-WAN and Cloud connectivity solutions, welcomes Victoria Marshall-Rice as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Executive Board Member. This appointment expands upon Expereo’s ongoing commitment to sourcing and retaining the best talent to help organisations improve productivity and enhance performance.



“We are thrilled to have someone of Victoria’s standing join Expereo,” says Irwin Fouwels, Chief Executive Officer at Expereo. “With her expertise and experience, Victoria will be instrumental in continuing to build and develop Expereo’s growing team to deliver strategic capabilities and unparalleled service that delights our customers, whilst building a culture that attracts, retains and develops the best team worldwide.”

Marshall-Rice joins Expereo from Vodafone Business, where she was the Head of Human Resources and worked closely with the CEO and senior management team to lead the development and execution of a business and culture transformation strategy for Enterprise Sales.

With a strong background in various HR leadership roles, she is recognised as a culture change leader with a proven record of developing strong talent and leadership teams to deliver organisational excellence. Marshall-Rice will be critical in positioning Expereo for future growth.

“My driving force and passion is around creating ‘admired places to work’. I believe HR should be focused on supporting and empowering customer-obsessed organisations, fostering a companywide 'growth’ mindset, and partnering with every area of the business to meet and exceed goals,” says Marshall-Rice.

Marshall-Rice embraces working closely with executive teams to build the most effective work communities, and is committed to ensuring employees are enabled to perform at their best.

