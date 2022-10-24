The global membranes market size is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027 from USD 6.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7%

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Membranes Market, By Material, Technology, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04837050/?utm_source=GNW





Polymeric segment to be the largest and fastest growing segment amongst materials in the membranes market

Membranes market is segment as polymeric, ceramic, and others based on the material used.Polymeric membranes are the majorly commercialized membranes and account for the larger market share of the market as compared to the ceramic membranes.



Polymeric membranes are cost-effective as compared to the ceramic membranes, which is one of the driving factors for this segment.



RO segment to be the largest segment amongst technologies in the overall membranes market during the forecast period

Membranes market is segmented into RO, UF, MF, and NF based on technology.RO membranes are permeable to water but impermeable to most of the dissolved salts, bacteria, pyrogens, and organics.



These membranes are widely utilized in the water desalination systems. Stringent regulations regarding wastewater treatment further supports the increasing demand of RO membranes.



Industrial processing to grow at a highest growth rate amongst applications in the overall membranes market

Based on application, the membranes market is segmented into two segments: water & wastewater treatment, and industrial processing.Water & wastewater treatment accounts for the highest market share of membranes market.



Industrial processing further includes various end use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, textile, pulp & paper, power, chemical & petrochemical, and others. Growth in these end use industries will drive the demand of membranes in the industrial processing applications.



Asia Pacific estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing region in the membranes market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the largest market for membranes.This large market share is primarily attributed to the presence of various developing nations in the region.



The nations including China and India are witnessing rising industrialization, growing population, and an increasing awareness about water conservation & wastewater treatment, which drives the membranes market.



The key players in the membranes market include Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), DuPont (US), Pentair (UK), Pall Corporation (US), Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Hydranautics (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), 3M (US), Mann+Hummel (Germany), and Koch Separation Solutions (US).



