With 15.5% of CAGR, Fleet Management Market Growth is Predicted to Reach $52.4 billion by 2027 Globally- Says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fleet Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 25.5 billion in 2022 to USD 52.4 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fleet Management Market”

371 - Tables

40 - Figures

286 - Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments covered By component, fleet type, deployment type, vertical, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Companies covered Geotab (Canada), Verizon Connect (US), Donlen (US), Inseego (San Diego), Teletrac Navman (US), Holman (US), Azuga (US), Chevin (England), GPS Insight (US), Masternaut (England), Orbcomm (US), Trimble (US), Omnitracs (US), MiX Telematics (South Africa), TomTom (Amsterdam), Zonar Systems (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Motive (Australia), Samsara (US), Fleet Complete (Canada), ClearPathGPS (US), Titan GPS (Canada), Gurtam (Belarus), Automile (US), Fleetonomy (Israel), Avrios (Switzerland), Fleetio (US), Fleetroot (UAE), Freeway Fleet (UK), and Ruptela (Lithuania).

The growth of the Fleet Management Market can be attributed to several factors, such as rising fleet safety concerns to drive market, increasing focus on fleet owners, and declining hardware and IoT connectivity costs. Safety is the top priority for any fleet manager. Any emergency or disaster could have disastrous effects, hence fleet management solutions that include safety management as a component are attracting the attention of fleet managers. Businesses have big opportunity to save money by running a safer fleet. A safe fleet will have fewer collisions in which the at-fault party is discovered to be at fault, resulting in lower insurance rates. The fleet will also experience less employee downtime, lower medical expenses, and less need for costly overtime to cover absent drivers. Vehicles would endure less wear and tear if safety violation occurrences like speeding and abrupt braking are reduced. This may lead to lower maintenance costs and less downtime for the vehicle. Vehicle utilization rates will rise as accident rates decline and wear and tear on vehicles decreases. As a result, there may be less demand for stand-by cars, opening up possibilities for size reduction.

The scope of this report covers the study which provides an analysis of the global Fleet Management Market based on contemporary market trends and developments and its potential growth from 2017 to 2027. The global Fleet Management Market is categorized based on component, fleet type, deployment type, vertical, and region. The market size is estimated based on the approximation of the market shares of major vendors in the Fleet Management Market. The market size is constructed from 2022-2027, considering 2021 as the base year.

Since 1950s, when card reader equipment first became available, the fleet business has been a pioneer in implementing new technology. The fleet data was logged using these card readers. The development of mainframe computers, which can store large amount of data and conduct transactions, was facilitated by by technological improvements. Data collecting has now become simple and has changed from a time-time activity into a real-time activity due to the advancements in mobile devices, telecommunications, and sophisticated sensors. Modern fleet management solutions with extra capabilities, such a sGPS tracking and monitoring, have more prospects as a result of the growing integration of ICT and IoT with logistics, transportation, and automobiles.

Key and innovative vendors in the Fleet Management Market are Geotab (Canada), Verizon Connect (US), Donlen (US), Inseego (San Diego), Teletrac Navman (US), Holman (US), Azuga (US), Chevin (England), GPS Insight (US), Masternaut (England), Orbcomm (US), Trimble (US), Omnitracs (US), MiX Telematics (South Africa), TomTom (Amsterdam), Zonar Systems (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Motive (Australia), Samsara (US), Fleet Complete (Canada), ClearPathGPS (US), Titan GPS (Canada), Gurtam (Belarus), Automile (US), Fleetonomy (Israel), Avrios (Switzerland), Fleetio (US), Fleetroot (UAE), Freeway Fleet (UK), and Ruptela (Lithuania).

