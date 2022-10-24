New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CO2 Shortage: Demand-Supply Gap and End-User Industry Impact Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356114/?utm_source=GNW



More precisely, the study entails four objectives:

- To understand the overall CO2 market dynamics.

- To analyze the series of events from recent years which caused CO2 shortage.

- To determine and analyze factors affecting the gap between demand and supply, primarily in Europe and the U.S.

- To assess the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market demand.



Report Includes:

- A detailed qualitative analysis of the CO2 shortage in the end user industry.

- Information on key trends, demand-supply gas which are impacting the market growth and a list of recommendations to tackle the issue.

- Insight into the impact of COVID-19 on the CO2 shortage and the supply-demand gap analysis



Summary:

Carbon dioxide, or CO2, is a colorless, odorless and slightly toxic gas that has a pungent and acidic taste. Although it is found in small quantities in the composition of air (nearly 0.040%), it is vital for plants, which aid in eliminating it from the air through photosynthesis. CO2 concentration in the air has been growing steadily annually for the last 70 years. Currently, it is approximately 2.5 ppm annually. Some general properties of CO2 are listed in the table.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356114/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________