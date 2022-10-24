The Global Smart Water Softeners Market is expected to grow by $482.6 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.52% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Water Softeners Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353477/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart water softeners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing consumer awareness about water softening products and the benefits of water softener systems, centralized municipal water supply not largely treated for hardness, and harmful effects of hard water.

The smart water softeners market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The smart water softeners market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wall mounted

• Floor



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of home automation to supplement wifi-enabled smart water softener systems as one of the prime reasons driving the smart water softeners market growth during the next few years. Also, the collaboration between private players and governments and growing online and omnichannel retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the smart water softeners market covers the following areas:

• Smart water softeners market sizing

• Smart water softeners market forecast

• Smart water softeners market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart water softeners market vendors that include 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Advanced Water Solutions, AO Smith Water Technologies Inc., Besco Water Treatment Inc., BWT Holding GmbH, Canature Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Culligan International Co, Drop, EcoWater Systems LLC, General Electric Co, Harvey Water Softeners, KENT RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., Kohley’s Superior Water, Pentair Plc, US Water Systems Inc., Water Channel Partners, Waterworld USA, and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the smart water softeners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

