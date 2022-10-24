The Global Alarm Monitoring Market is expected to grow by $10.66 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353475/?utm_source=GNW

29% during the forecast period. Our report on the alarm monitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of crimes globally, the expansion of product portfolio, and technology advancements in alarm monitoring systems.

The alarm monitoring market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The alarm monitoring market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Wired telecommunication network

• Cellular wireless network

• Wireless radio network

• IP network



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the alarm monitoring market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness regarding safety systems and increased usage of smartphone-based alarm systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the alarm monitoring market covers the following areas:

• Alarm monitoring market sizing

• Alarm monitoring market forecast

• Alarm monitoring market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alarm monitoring market vendors that include Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, ADT INC., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Allied Universal, API Group Corp., Global Security Solutions WLL, Guardian Protection Services Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Monitronics International Inc., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Secom Co. Ltd., Securitas AB, Slomins Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swann Communications Ltd, Vector Security Inc, and Vivint Smart Home Inc. Also, the alarm monitoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

