The Global Personal Care Market is expected to grow by $18.34 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period

04% during the forecast period. The report on the personal care market for men provides analysis of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving fashion trends in hair styling, rising awareness about hair loss increased sales of hair care products and product innovation in hair care and styling products.

The personal care market for men analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The personal care market for men is segmented as below:

By Product

• Skincare

• Fragrances

• Colour cosmetics

• Hair color

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the personal care market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of multifunctional personal care products and expansion in e-commerce sectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the personal care market for men covers the following areas:

• Personal care market for men sizing

• Personal care market for men forecast

• Personal care market for men industry analysis



Leading personal care market vendors include Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Colgate Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Pangea Naturals Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vedix.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

