The Shaker Bottles Market is expected to grow by $54.97 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.84% during the forecast period

Our report on the shaker bottles market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing health and fitness industry, the widening online presence of retailers, and increasing participation in outdoor activities.

The shaker bottles market in the US analysis includes the type and application segments.



The shaker bottles market in the US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Plastic

• Stainless steel

• Others



By Application

• Other supplement mixes

• Protein mixes



This study identifies the popularity of recyclable plastic shaker bottles as one of the prime reasons driving the shaker bottles market growth in the US during the next few years. Also, rising demand for limited edition shaker bottles and the popularity of dual storage shaker bottles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the shaker bottles market in the US covers the following areas:

• Shaker bottles market sizing

• Shaker bottles market forecast

• Shaker bottles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shaker bottles market vendors in the US that include Alpha Prime, Amway Corp., BiPro USA, GNC Holdings LLC, Go Shake, Hydra Cup Inc., O2Cool LLC, Origin Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., PERFORMA USA, Science in Sport Plc, Smartshake AB, Trove Brands LLC, and Vera Bradley Inc. Also, the shaker bottles market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

