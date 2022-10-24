Pachama Launches “Originals” to Allow Companies to Invest in Creating New Forests to Remove Carbon Powered by High-Tech

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pachama, a technology company on a mission to restore nature to solve climate change, has launched its next venture: a new generation of tech-enabled nature-based carbon projects. Known as ‘Pachama Originals’, these best-in-class restoration and conservation projects will get high-quality forest carbon projects to market much faster thanks to catalytic corporate investment and the latest in remote sensing and machine learning technology. ‘Originals’ projects deliver an unprecedented level of transparency, integrity and impact that goes beyond carbon; companies can invest in the creation of their own high-quality forest projects, securing credits to reach net zero and making a transformative impact on communities and ecosystems for generations to come.

Having reviewed over 150 projects globally, Pachama has found that there simply aren't enough projects to meet the speed and scale the planet demands. Amidst growing criticism of forest carbon projects, Pachama is expanding its scope to apply its advanced technology earlier in the process. By doing so, Pachama will use tech-enabled insights to improve project origination, including how carbon benefit is quantified, and deliver transparency around the community and biodiversity benefit generated by every project.

Diego Saez Gil, CEO and co-founder of Pachama, says: "For over three years, our team has honed our technology, using satellite data and artificial intelligence to help leading companies identify the very best forest carbon projects. We’ve emerged as a source of truth, shining a light on the quality concerns of carbon projects, and elevating a small subset of excellent projects. But, in doing so, we've found that there simply aren't enough high quality projects available today to move at the speed and scale the planet demands. The greatest value we can bring is to use this innovative technology from the ground up, to usher in a new generation of trusted, transparent nature-based projects that not only remove carbon, but empower local communities and protect biodiversity."

This launch is marked by Pachama originating its first US project in partnership with Delta Land Services, the land owner and restoration partner. This new carbon project, located in the Lower Mississippi Alluvial Valley, will be one of the country’s largest carbon reforestation projects, planting approximately 3.25 million trees across 6000 acres. The goal of the project is to restore degraded and marginal agricultural land and remove up to 840k metric tonnes of CO2 over the next 40 years. This follows successful carbon reforestation projects originated by Pachama in Brazil and Mexico thanks to catalytic investment from Latin America’s largest e-commerce platform, Mercado Libre.

Pachama is now looking for corporate partners for its high-quality ‘Pachama Originals’ projects, particularly those interested in derisking climate investment using tech-enabled insights. If you’re looking to derisk your climate investments, or would like to know more about Pachama Originals, visit: pachama.com/originals

About Pachama

Pachama is a technology company on a mission to restore nature to solve climate change. Harnessing the latest advancements in satellite imagery, remote sensing and machine learning, Pachama measures the carbon stored in our forests with unprecedented precision and monitors forest growth over time. Through the Pachama Marketplace, responsible companies can confidently invest in high-quality forest conservation projects verified by Pachama’s rigorous evaluation process.

Pachama Originals

Pachama Originals are a portfolio of technology-enabled reforestation and forest conservation projects developed by Pachama. This new generation of nature-based projects deliver high integrity, transparent and impactful investments in nature that harness technology, innovative financing and deep local engagement to deliver lasting climate, biodiversity and community impact.

With Pachama Originals, leading companies can invest in their very own high-quality projects from the ground up, measurably sequestering real, lasting carbon to reach their Net Zero targets, and making a transformative impact on communities and ecosystems for generations to come.