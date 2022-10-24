INDEVCO Plastics Earns ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

Longview, TX, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDEVCO Plastics, a member of INDEVCO North America, announces that its Longview, Texas plastics extrusion facility has been recertified under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 quality management system (QMS) standard. The recertification covers INDEVCO Plastics’ design, manufacture, and supply of plastic films and packaging materials.

Accredited third-party registrar, ABS Quality Evaluations, registered the three-year renewal following the required audit. INDEVCO Plastics was originally awarded ISO:9001 2015 in November 2016 through ABS QE.

ISO 9001, the global industry QMS standard, provides criteria for companies to efficiently streamline their processes to meet customer needs for high quality products and services and to ensure conformity with regulatory requirements.

“We’re proud of this recertification and our dedicated team members who ensure consistent delivery of quality products and service to our customers. This renewal strongly confirms our commitment to customer satisfaction,” says Chady Zablit, Senior VP of Manufacturing.

Jalesa Gray, Quality Assurance Manager at INDEVCO Plastics, led the renewal process. “A seal of approval from a third-party standards body reinforces that we meet the highest standards of excellence. We’ve optimized our processes to continuously improve, all to best serve our customer base.”

About INDEVCO Plastics

INDEVCO Plastics produces polyethylene flexible films for a range of markets in North America: appliance and electronics, beverage, building materials, chemical and petrochemical, industrial salt and minerals, lawn and garden, packaging converting, pet food and animal nutrition, and transport packaging.

INDEVCO Plastics is a division of INDEVCO North America and the multinational INDEVCO Group, a signatory to the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC). INDEVCO companies are committed to designing and producing sustainable circular packaging solutions.

Attachments