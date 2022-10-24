Sauce Labs Wins “Innovator of the Year” at 2022 API Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc, the leading provider of continuous testing and error reporting solutions, announced today that the company will be presented the API Award “ Innovator of the Year ” during API:World 2022 . Sauce Labs was honored with this award while launching a DevOps Test Toolchain (DevOTT) that accelerates excellence in many TestOps and DevOps processes.



Sauce Labs enables developers to integrate API testing into their toolchain for critical and emerging use cases including model-based testing. Developers, testers, SREs, and other stakeholders can focus on delivering quality-at-speed and confidence. With Sauce Labs, they can build, iterate and experiment using standardized approaches to API quality and observability.

“Sauce Labs is helping engineers build the future of APIs. Their win is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global API ecosystem and economy,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork.

As companies rush to accelerate digital innovation by adopting microservices, API-first and spec-driven development, teams are overwhelmed by exponential increases in test case complexity. Consequently, developers want to improve their daily experience of development by increasing confidence early in the SDLC and throughout the many handoffs to other stakeholders and teams on the journey to shipping high quality code on time. Sauce Labs helps developers solve their modern challenges with DevOTT solutions that make it easy to provision API mocking and a range of API testing techniques on a user, team or project basis via a unified insights and collaboration platform. Further, developers can combine API testing with the rest of the Sauce Labs DevOps Test Toolchain (DevOTT), enabling teams to deliver high quality applications and services using solutions like a real device cloud for highly scalable and reliable browser and mobile testing, visual testing to ensure UIs are behaving as expected, error reporting to quickly detect and resolve user-impacting bugs, low code testing to lower the barrier to automation, and more.

“With the remarkable increase in public facing APIs used in business critical solutions, the need to establish a consistent dedicated test practice for APIs has never been more important,” said Matt Wyman, Chief Customer Officer at Sauce Labs. “Sauce Labs is accelerating to a new future for test that empowers developers to effortlessly validate code at any point in the stack, and then debug findings through error reporting, monitoring, and ML-driven pattern recognition. Sauce Labs is thrilled to be recognized by the API Awards.”

