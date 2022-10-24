IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – September 2022

English French

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for September 2022.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.756 trillion at the end of September 2022. Assets decreased by $71.9 billion or 3.9% compared to August 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $9.0 billion in September 2022.

ETF assets totalled $287.6 billion at the end of September 2022. Assets decreased by $11.1 billion or 3.7% compared to August 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.8 billion in September 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2022 Aug. 2022 Sep. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced (4,992 ) (2,429 ) 4,318 (14,321 ) 53,974 Equity (2,884 ) (333 ) 1,855 (401 ) 32,235 Bond (1,915 ) (382 ) 1,606 (8,771 ) 14,767 Specialty 1 90 424 1,215 4,746 Total Long-term Funds (9,790 ) (3,053 ) 8,203 (22,278 ) 105,722 Total Money Market Funds 825 (52 ) (205 ) 3,639 (6,688 ) Total (8,965 ) (3,105 ) 7,998 (18,639 ) 99,034

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2022 Aug. 2022 Sep. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 863.0 896.5 980.2 1,024.9 Equity 615.6 648.9 701.9 747.6 Bond 224.8 230.5 261.3 261.4 Specialty 21.7 22.1 20.3 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,725.1 1,798.0 1,963.6 2,056.1 Total Money Market Funds 30.8 29.7 27.1 26.4 Total 1,755.8 1,827.7 1,990.7 2,082.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2022 Aug. 2022 Sep. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 67 17 318 1,452 3,211 Equity (390 ) 1,190 221 9,614 24,135 Bond 540 (347 ) 1,739 3,687 10,543 Specialty (81 ) 21 286 1,079 6,659 Total Long-term Funds 136 881 2,565 15,832 44,548 Total Money Market Funds 1,712 594 282 5,036 (996 ) Total 1,849 1,475 2,847 20,868 43,552

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2022 Aug. 2022 Sep. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 11.4 11.8 11.0 12.1 Equity 179.7 191.2 201.8 225.2 Bond 75.0 75.8 87.8 89.6 Specialty 10.1 10.3 11.5 13.6 Total Long-term Funds 276.2 289.1 312.1 340.5 Total Money Market Funds 11.4 9.6 6.3 6.6 Total 287.6 298.7 318.3 347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

For more information please contact: