IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – September 2022

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for September 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.756 trillion at the end of September 2022. Assets decreased by $71.9 billion or 3.9% compared to August 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $9.0 billion in September 2022.

ETF assets totalled $287.6 billion at the end of September 2022. Assets decreased by $11.1 billion or 3.7% compared to August 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.8 billion in September 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassSep. 2022Aug. 2022Sep. 2021YTD 2022YTD 2021
Long-term Funds     
Balanced(4,992)(2,429)4,318 (14,321)53,974 
Equity(2,884)(333)1,855 (401)32,235 
Bond(1,915)(382)1,606 (8,771)14,767 
Specialty1 90 424 1,215 4,746 
Total Long-term Funds(9,790)(3,053)8,203 (22,278)105,722 
Total Money Market Funds825 (52)(205)3,639 (6,688)
Total(8,965)(3,105)7,998 (18,639)99,034 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassSep. 2022Aug. 2022Sep. 2021Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds    
Balanced863.0896.5980.21,024.9
Equity615.6648.9701.9747.6
Bond224.8230.5261.3261.4
Specialty21.722.120.322.2
Total Long-term Funds1,725.11,798.01,963.62,056.1
Total Money Market Funds30.829.727.126.4
Total1,755.81,827.71,990.72,082.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassSep. 2022Aug. 2022Sep. 2021YTD 2022YTD 2021
Long-term Funds     
Balanced67 17 3181,4523,211 
Equity(390)1,190 2219,61424,135 
Bond540 (347)1,7393,68710,543 
Specialty(81)21 2861,0796,659 
Total Long-term Funds136 881 2,56515,83244,548 
Total Money Market Funds1,712 594 2825,036(996)
Total1,849 1,475 2,84720,86843,552 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassSep. 2022Aug. 2022Sep. 2021Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds    
Balanced11.411.811.012.1
Equity179.7191.2201.8225.2
Bond75.075.887.889.6
Specialty10.110.311.513.6
Total Long-term Funds276.2289.1312.1340.5
Total Money Market Funds11.49.66.36.6
Total287.6298.7318.3347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

