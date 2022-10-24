The Global Anti-graffiti Coatings Market is expected to grow by $20.02 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-graffiti Coatings Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800719/?utm_source=GNW

98% during the forecast period. Our report on the anti-graffiti coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for anti-graffiti coatings in APAC, growth in the global construction industry, and growing emphasis on reducing accidents due to slipping.

The anti-graffiti coatings market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The anti-graffiti coatings market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Transportation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the market consolidation through M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-graffiti coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for nanoparticle-based anti-graffiti coatings and DIY home improvement on rising will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the anti-graffiti coatings market covers the following areas:

• Anti-graffiti coatings market sizing

• Anti-graffiti coatings market forecast

• Anti-graffiti coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-graffiti coatings market vendors that include 3M Co., A&I Coatings Pty Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Artekya Technology, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, CSL Silicones Inc., DuluxGroup Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Hydron Protective Coatings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nukote Coating Systems International, Opalux Inc, RAG Stiftung, SEI Industrial Chemicals, Sika AG, Teknos Group Oy, The Sherwin Williams Co., Wacker Chemie AG, and Watson Coatings Inc. Also, the anti-graffiti coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

