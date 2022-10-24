



SCOR Investment Partners strengthens its real estate private debt investment team







Supporting the development of its real estate private debt investment strategy, SCOR Investment Partners SE (SCOR IP), the asset management company of the SCOR group, is strengthening its team with the appointment of Pierre Saeli as Head of Real Estate Loans, effective today. Pierre Saeli reports directly to Marie-Suzanne Mazelier, Chief Investment Officer and member of SCOR IP’s Management Board.







A leading player in real estate debt since 2013, SCOR IP's specialized investment team has deployed EUR 2.2 billion across some 80 transactions since inception. The appointment of Pierre Saeli illustrates SCOR IP's ambition for the development of this strategy and on creating value for our clients. To achieve this, we support the real estate sector’s financing needs, in particular finance to accelerate environmental transition and adapt to changing use.







Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, commented: "Pierre Saeli’s arrival as Head of Real Estate Loans confirms SCOR Investment Partners’ ambitions and positioning as an expert in private debt especially in fields which are essential to the economy."



Pierre Saeli joins SCOR Investment Partners SE in October 2022 as Head of Real Estate Loans after having held this position at La Banque Postale Asset Management.

At La Banque Postale Asset Management, Pierre actively contributed to the creation and development of the Real Estate Debt businesssince 2012.

Pierre started his career in 1998 as a credit analyst at Crédit Lyonnais in New York, then worked in London and New York in M&A at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein for six years.

In 2005, he joined Royal Bank of Scotland in Paris as a Director in the real estate structured finance department.

Pierre graduated from HEC in business and management.



















About SCOR Investment Partners







Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.







SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around seven management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Direct Real Estate, Real Estate Loans, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 6 billion as of August 31, 2022. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 18.5 billion (including undrawn commitments).











Visit the SCOR Investment Partners website at: www.scor-ip.com







