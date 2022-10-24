The Global Industrial Gas Phase Filtration System Market is expected to grow by $573.64 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Gas Phase Filtration System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731030/?utm_source=GNW

64 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial gas phase filtration system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to reduce emissions in process industries.

The industrial gas phase filtration system market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial gas phase filtration system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• W and WW

• Pharmaceutical

• Chemical

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emerging demand for highly efficient filter media as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial gas phase filtration system market growth during the next few years. Also, rising methane emissions and rising water and wastewater treatment industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the industrial gas phase filtration system market covers the following areas:

• Industrial gas phase filtration system market sizing

• Industrial gas phase filtration system market forecast

• Industrial gas phase filtration system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial gas phase filtration system market vendors that include Camfil AB, Circul Aire Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd, Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg SE, Johnson Controls International Plc, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Pahwa Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., and ProMark Associates Inc. Also, the industrial gas phase filtration system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

