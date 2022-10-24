English Dutch French

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 24 October 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 21 October 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 20,801 shares in the period from 17 October 2022 to 21 October 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date Number of shares Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) Mon 17 October 2022 4,000 33.99 33.44 34.32 135,965.60 Tue 18 October 2022 6,300 34.84 34.70 35.10 219,481.29 Wed 19 October 2022 4,000 34.75 34.56 35.12 138,998.40 Thu 20 October 2022 3,001 34.91 34.48 35.10 104,749.91 Fri 21 October 2022 3,500 34.81 34.52 35.18 121,851.45 TOTAL

(period concerned) 20,801 34.66 33.44 35.18 721,046.65 TOTAL (overall repurchase program) 679,139 34.64 31.68 38.62 23,522,648.67

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.

Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 679,139 of its own shares, or 0.87% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 34.64 euros per share and for a total amount of 23,522,649 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 47.05% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:

28 October 2022 Annual General Meeting

27 January 2023 Interim financial report (1H)

1 September 2023 Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023

