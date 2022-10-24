The Global Thin Film Chip Resistors Market is expected to grow by $629.45 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Film Chip Resistors Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589827/?utm_source=GNW

61% during the forecast period. Our report on the thin film chip resistors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of data center infrastructure, increasing digitalization, and the advantages of thin film printing technology.

The thin film chip resistors market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The thin film chip resistors market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial equipment

• Consumer electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shifting focus toward lead-free components as one of the prime reasons driving the thin film chip resistors market growth during the next few years. Also, increased focus on the miniaturization of chip resistors and the development of transient electronics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the thin film chip resistors market covers the following areas:

• Thin film chip resistors market sizing

• Thin film chip resistors market forecast

• Thin film chip resistors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thin film chip resistors market vendors that include ASJ Pte Ltd., Bourns Inc., Cal Chip Electronics Inc., Hong Kong Resistors Manufactory, International Manufacturing Services Inc., KOA Speer Electronics Inc., Micro Ohm Corp., Mini Systems Inc., Ohmite Manufacturing Co., OnChip Devices Inc., Panasonic Corp, SRT Resistor Technology GmbH, State of the Art Inc., Susumu Co. Ltd., Synton Tech Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., TT Electronics Plc, Viking Tech Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Yageo Corp. Also, the thin film chip resistors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

