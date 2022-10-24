English French

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 17 and 21 October 2022

Paris, 24 October 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 17/10/2022 4,304 10.7627 € 46,323 XPAR LTIP 236 10.8200 € 2,554 AQEU 4,540 10.7656 € 48,876 € Total 18/10/2022 3,945 10.7521 € 42,417 XPAR LTIP 499 10.7338 € 5,356 TQEX 96 10.7200 € 1,029 AQEU 4,540 10.7494 € 48,802 € Total 19/10/2022 4,316 10.7893 € 46,567 XPAR LTIP 224 10.9000 € 2,442 CEUX 4,540 10.7948 € 49,008 € Total 20/10/2022 4,256 10.9818 € 46,739 XPAR LTIP 284 10.8800 € 3,090 AQEU 4,540 10.9754 € 49,828 € Total 21/10/2022 4,317 10.7371 € 46,352 XPAR LTIP 223 10.8700 € 2,424 CEUX 4,540 10.7437 € 48,776 € Total 17/10/2022 - 21/10/2022 22,700 10.8058 € 245,292 € LTIP





Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 17/10/2022 Purchase 365 10.7300 € 3,916.45 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 78 10.7300 € 836.94 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 586 10.7000 € 6,270.20 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 400 10.7400 € 4,296.00 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 184 10.7400 € 1,976.16 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 494 10.7500 € 5,310.50 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 400 10.7400 € 4,296.00 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 659 10.8000 € 7,117.20 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 600 10.8100 € 6,486.00 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 42 10.8100 € 454.02 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 366 10.8100 € 3,956.46 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 130 10.8200 € 1,406.60 € XPAR LTIP 17/10/2022 Purchase 236 10.8200 € 2,553.52 € AQEU LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 467 10.7900 € 5,038.93 € XPAR LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 454 10.7600 € 4,885.04 € XPAR LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 201 10.7900 € 2,168.79 € XPAR LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 200 10.7900 € 2,158.00 € XPAR LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 191 10.7900 € 2,060.89 € XPAR LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 603 10.7400 € 6,476.22 € XPAR LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 280 10.7200 € 3,001.60 € XPAR LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 185 10.7200 € 1,983.20 € XPAR LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 96 10.7200 € 1,029.12 € AQEU LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 280 10.7300 € 3,004.40 € TQEX LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 124 10.7300 € 1,330.52 € TQEX LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 452 10.7200 € 4,845.44 € XPAR LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 504 10.7400 € 5,412.96 € XPAR LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 408 10.7500 € 4,386.00 € XPAR LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 92 10.7500 € 989.00 € TQEX LTIP 18/10/2022 Purchase 3 10.7500 € 32.25 € TQEX LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 433 10.8000 € 4,676.40 € XPAR LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 616 10.7300 € 6,609.68 € XPAR LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 416 10.7900 € 4,488.64 € XPAR LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 577 10.8100 € 6,237.37 € XPAR LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 628 10.8200 € 6,794.96 € XPAR LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 502 10.7700 € 5,406.54 € XPAR LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 542 10.7900 € 5,848.18 € XPAR LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 200 10.7900 € 2,158.00 € XPAR LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 213 10.7900 € 2,298.27 € XPAR LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 189 10.8400 € 2,048.76 € XPAR LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 11 10.9000 € 119.90 € CEUX LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 95 10.9000 € 1,035.50 € CEUX LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 12 10.9000 € 130.80 € CEUX LTIP 19/10/2022 Purchase 106 10.9000 € 1,155.40 € CEUX LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 466 10.8900 € 5,074.74 € XPAR LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 570 10.9700 € 6,252.90 € XPAR LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 343 11.0300 € 3,783.29 € XPAR LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 10 11.0300 € 110.30 € XPAR LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 585 11.0300 € 6,452.55 € XPAR LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 925 11.0400 € 10,212.00 € XPAR LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 320 10.9600 € 3,507.20 € XPAR LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 182 10.9600 € 1,994.72 € XPAR LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 102 10.9400 € 1,115.88 € XPAR LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 468 10.9400 € 5,119.92 € XPAR LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 285 10.9300 € 3,115.05 € XPAR LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 5 10.8800 € 54.40 € AQEU LTIP 20/10/2022 Purchase 279 10.8800 € 3,035.52 € AQEU LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 205 10.7700 € 2,207.85 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 548 10.7700 € 5,901.96 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 449 10.7700 € 4,835.73 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 10 10.7100 € 107.10 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 439 10.7100 € 4,701.69 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 599 10.6800 € 6,397.32 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 637 10.7200 € 6,828.64 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 509 10.7100 € 5,451.39 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 318 10.7600 € 3,421.68 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 386 10.7400 € 4,145.64 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 11 10.7400 € 118.14 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 206 10.8500 € 2,235.10 € XPAR LTIP 21/10/2022 Purchase 223 10.8700 € 2,424.01 € CEUX LTIP

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

With more than 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is one of the leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.



www.coface.com









COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

