Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 17th to October 21th, 2022

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

                

        Nanterre, October 24th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 17th to October 21th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 17th to October 21th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI17/10/2022FR00001254862500085,52280XPAR 
VINCI18/10/2022FR00001254861145086,75260XPAR 
VINCI19/10/2022FR0000125486525086,71800XPAR 
VINCI20/10/2022FR00001254861975086,36080XPAR 
VINCI21/10/2022FR00001254862216285,31510XPAR 
VINCI21/10/2022FR0000125486821384,98980CEUX 
       
  TOTAL 91 825 85,8269  

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

