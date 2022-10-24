English French

Nanterre, October 24th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 17th to October 21th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 17th to October 21th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 17/10/2022 FR0000125486 25000 85,52280 XPAR VINCI 18/10/2022 FR0000125486 11450 86,75260 XPAR VINCI 19/10/2022 FR0000125486 5250 86,71800 XPAR VINCI 20/10/2022 FR0000125486 19750 86,36080 XPAR VINCI 21/10/2022 FR0000125486 22162 85,31510 XPAR VINCI 21/10/2022 FR0000125486 8213 84,98980 CEUX TOTAL 91 825 85,8269

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

