Lumibird: NINE-MONTH REVENUES OF €125M (+11%)

Lannion, October 24, 2022 – 5:45pm

NINE-MONTH REVENUES OF €125M (+11%)

Sustained growth maintained for both divisions

Strong level of business expected for the fourth quarter

The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, once again recorded double-digit growth in the third quarter, with revenues up 10% to €40.9m, and €124.9m for the first nine months of the year (+11%). As in previous years, the Group is forecasting a stronger level of business in the fourth quarter.

Consolidated revenues (unaudited)

Revenues (€m) 2022 2021 Reported change Change at constant exchange rates First quarter 38.0 33.8 +12% +11% Second quarter 46.0 41.7 +10% +7% Third quarter 40.9 37.2 +10% +7% Nine months 124.9 112.6 +11% +8% of which Photonics 58.2 52.7 +11% +8% Medical 66.7 60.0 +11% +9%

The LUMIBIRD Group’s consolidated revenues came to €124.9m at September 30, 2022, up 8% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates. Due to the strong increase in the dollar over the period, revenue growth based on reported data rose to 11% for the first nine months of the year.

Over nine months, the Photonics and Medical divisions both progressed at the same rate, with the third quarter seeing slightly quicker business growth for the Medical division (+11% to €21.3m) than Photonics (+9% to €19.6m).

The increase in revenues for the Photonics division is linked to the third-quarter growth (+8% to €9.0m) for the Industrial and Scientific business (+4% over nine months to €26.3m), while the Lidar business was stable in the third quarter (+2% to €5.4m) following a very strong second quarter (+29% over nine months to €16.4m), and the third quarter’s growth (+18% to €5.2m) for the Defense / Space business (+6% over nine months to €15.4m). The integration of the Defense Rangefinder business (previously Saab) into Lumibird Photonics Sweden contributed €0.9m to revenues in the third quarter, with €1.2m since it was integrated at the end of May 2022.

The Defense / Space business (with the phasing of contracts and the integration of Sweden) and the Lidar business will strongly support the Photonics division’s robust development in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Medical division is continuing to benefit from an acceleration in its sales across all the geographies. The strengthening of the sales and marketing teams, the extension of the product range to include buoyant markets, thanks in particular to the launch of CSTIM for dry eye treatment, and the achievement of several certifications and registrations support this positive trend.

As each year at the same period, based on the order book and delivery schedule, fourth-quarter revenues are expected to be significantly higher than the previous three quarters. (€49.8m of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 excluding Lumibird Photonics Sweden).

The Group is putting everything in place to achieve its 2022 revenue target in line with the consensus, against a backdrop of difficulties with supply chains, sourcing and rising costs (strong inflation, particularly for electronics).

Next date:

2022 FY revenues on January 23, 2023 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 940 employees and over €162 million of consolidated revenues in 2021 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

