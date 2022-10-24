The Global Transfection Technologies Market is expected to grow by $526.14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transfection Technologies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483217/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the transfection technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, availability of innovative products, and high demand for biopharmaceuticals.

The transfection technologies market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The transfection technologies market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Contract research organizations

• Academic and research institutes



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increased use of dual-reporter assays and co-transfection experiments as one of the prime reasons driving the transfection technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, optimization of transfection efficiency and growth in initiatives for molecular research and related activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the transfection technologies market covers the following areas:

• Transfection technologies market sizing

• Transfection technologies market forecast

• Transfection technologies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transfection technologies market vendors that include Altogen Biosystems, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biontex Laboratories GmbH, Boca Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GENLANTIS, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., MaxCyte Inc., Merck KGaA, Mirus Bio LLC, OZ Biosciences, POLYPLUS TRANSFECTION S.A, Promega Corp., PromoCell GmbH, QIAGEN NV, SignaGen Laboratories, Takara Holdings Inc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the transfection technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

