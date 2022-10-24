The Global Wireless Headphones Market is expected to grow by $26.96 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Headphones Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394457/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the wireless headphones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of smart devices, increased use of wireless headphones in gaming and AR and VR applications, and the convenience of wireless technology.

The wireless headphones market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The wireless headphones market is segmented as below:

By Type

• In-ear wireless headphones

• On-ear wireless headphones

• Over-ear wireless headphones



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of sports and fitness wireless headphones as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless headphones market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and miniaturization and privacy and security concerns will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The wireless headphones market covers the following areas:

• Wireless headphones market sizing

• Wireless headphones market forecast

• Wireless headphones market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wireless headphones market vendors that include AIAIAI Audio, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG, Bose Corp., Creative Technology Ltd., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, GN Audio AS, GN Store Nord AS, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Logitech International SA, Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Philips International BV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp, and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the wireless headphones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

