Vastned Belgium: Interim statement from the Board of Directors as at 30 September 2022

| Source: Vastned Belgium Vastned Belgium

Berchem-Antwerpen, BELGIUM

• Vastned Belgium achieves a positive net result of € 11.9 million.

• Increase of the expected EPRA earnings per share for 2022 to € 2.55 - € 2.60 (from € 2.45 - € 2.55) despite the uncertain outlook.

• High occupancy rate of 99.0% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.

• Highly stable collection rate (99.6%) of rental income during the first nine months of 2022.

• Slight decrease (€ -1.0 million or -0.3%) in the value of the existing real estate portfolio compared to the previous financial year.

• € 40.8 million in unused credit facilities available.

• Low debt ratio of 27.2% provides sufficient protection for shareholders in the current, volatile, economic environment.

• Sven Bosman’s appointment as Operational Managing Director made permanent.

Full press release:

Attachment


Attachments

Interim statement as per 30.09.2022