The Global Camping Furniture Market is expected to grow by USD 121.02 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period

64% during the forecast period. Our report on the camping furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government initiatives encouraging camping, rising participation in outdoor recreational activities, and frequent replacement of camping furniture.

The camping furniture market analysis includes the distribution channel and product segments and geographic landscape.



The camping furniture market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Camping chairs and stools

• Camping tables

• Camping cots and hammocks



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the diversity in camping programs as one of the prime reasons driving the camping furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, a surge in innovative product designs and greater use of eco-friendly products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading camping furniture market vendors that include Alps Brands, AMG Group Ltd., BICA SpA, Dometic Group AB, Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., Eurofun Touristik GmbH, GCI Outdoors, JD Sports Fashion plc, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kamp Rite, NEMO Equipment Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors ApS, Picnic Time Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., Regatta Ltd., TravelChair Co., TREKOLOGY, and Wenzel. Also, the camping furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

