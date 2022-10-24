The Corrugated Box Market is expected to grow by $4.66 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069670/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the corrugated box market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from the e-commerce industry, increasing demand for processed and packaged foods, and growth in demand for the organized retail sector.

The corrugated box market in Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The corrugated box market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Electronic goods

• Personal and household care goods

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Western Europe

• Central and Eastern Europe



This study identifies the increase in demand for premium packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box market in Europe during the next few years. Also, demand for sustainable packaging and growing demand for innovative lightweight materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the corrugated box market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Corrugated box market sizing in Europe

• Corrugated box market forecast in Europe

• Corrugated box market industry analysis in Europe



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corrugated box markets in Europe vendors that include Bio Pappel SAB de CV, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, Europac, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., MODEL HOLDING AG, Mondi plc, Musburger GmbH, Nampak Ltd, Rengo Co. Ltd., ROSSMANN SAS, S.A Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., Stephen Gould Corp., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co. Also, the corrugated box market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069670/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________