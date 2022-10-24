Enterprise Ventures Corporation Named to 2022 Best Places to Work in PA List

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Penn Business Journal has included Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) among the Best Places to Work in PA. The awards are held in partnership with Best Companies Group.

Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes, and honors outstanding employers in Pennsylvania. Companies are judged in the categories of small, medium, and large, based on the number of employees. EVC is on the list of small employers.

“We understand that our people are the driving force in our success, and we are honored to be included in this list,” said Ed Peretin, EVC President. “It’s gratifying that we are recognized as a top place to work, because we strive every day to give our team members the recognition they deserve for their outstanding work in support of our clients.”

Best Companies Group manages the registration and survey process, analyzes the data, and uses their expertise to determine the rankings. The assessment consists of an in-depth anonymous employee survey (75 percent) and a review of workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The numerical rankings of all the companies to make the list will be revealed at an awards ceremony on December 8, 2022.

"This year's Best Places to Work in PA winners demonstrate that a positive environment for staff creates a place where people are proud to work and produces a culture that is contagious. These companies are making a positive impact on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by attracting talent and creating successful organizations," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of Central Penn Business Journal. "We are pleased to join with the Best Companies Group to recognize these businesses."

Eligible companies must have at least 15 employees working in Pennsylvania; be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity; be a publicly or privately held business; have a facility in Pennsylvania; and be in business a minimum of one year.



Central Penn Business Journal is the leading source of business news and information in Central Pennsylvania for the past 38 years. In addition to breaking news daily on its multimedia news site at CPBJ.com, it publishes a biweekly print edition. Central Penn Business Journal publishes various special focus sections on topics like real estate and construction and mergers and acquisitions in addition to the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts 10 annual events, including Women of Influence, Reader Rankings, Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work in PA, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. In addition, Central Penn Business Journal facilitates monthly webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Central Penn Business Journal and its sister publication, Lehigh Valley Business, which covers business in the Lehigh Valley, are part of BridgeTower Media, one of the country’s leading business-to-business media companies with more than 40 print and digital publications in more than 25 U.S. markets.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is a wholly owned affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC’s mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by others to the marketplace and to deliver high-quality, competitively priced products and services to its clients. www.evc.ctc.com

