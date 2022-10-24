The Global Peanut Butter Market is expected to grow by $1.35 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973844/?utm_source=GNW

13% during the forecast period. Our report on the peanut butter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits associated with peanut butter, a rise in consumption of gluten-free products, and the increasing prominence of private-label brands.

The peanut butter market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The peanut butter market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies peanut butter as an ingredient in snacks as one of the prime reasons driving the peanut butter market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding the organized retail landscape and growing demand for organic peanut butter will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the peanut butter market covers the following areas:

• Peanut butter market sizing

• Peanut butter market forecast

• Peanut butter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peanut butter market vendors that include Algood Food Co., China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, Galdisa USA Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kroger Co., ManiLife, Mars Inc., Nuts N More, NuttZo LLC, Peanut Butter and Co., Pip and Nut Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Sonya Foods Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Leavitt Corp., Unilever PLC, and Windmill Organics Ltd. Also, the peanut butter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

