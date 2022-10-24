Associa McKay Management Volunteers At Habitat For Humanity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management (AMM), a leading provider of community management and lifestyle services throughout the Birmingham, Montgomery / Auburn, and Fairhope areas, recently volunteered with the Habitat for Humanity Birmingham Chapter. AMM team members spent the day installing light fixtures and ceiling fans, painting, and power-washing to help prepare a home for a local family in need.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Nourishing Hope, among others.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities throughout all 50 U.S. states and in approximately 70 countries. Their goal is to build a world in which everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works to fulfill this vision by building strength, stability, and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. To volunteer, contribute, or learn more visit www.habitat.org/.

“It was a very humbling experience because you never know someone’s personal story or the challenges they may be facing,” said Morgan Place, Associa McKay branch president. “Our team members live and work in this same community and it was incredibly uplifting for all of us to come out and provide a helping hand to those in need.”

