Octane’s Medical Innovation Forum to be Held on Oct. 27-28 in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Octane, an organization leading the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem, is pleased to announce that the 2022 Medical Innovation Forum will be held on October 27-28 at the Irvine Marriott, 18000 Von Karman Ave. Irvine, CA 92612.



The two-day forum will feature the medical technology sector’s most visionary speakers, offer access to unparalleled educational opportunities, showcase the latest technological advances, and double as a prime networking event focused on exploring potential synergies and fostering long-term partnerships with fellow professionals.

Forum attendees will comprise of a nationwide array of entrepreneurs, medical innovation startups, investors, strategics, medical device industry corporate leaders and R&D executives, as well as hospital systems, university scientists, students and researchers. The core theme of the 2022 forum is Entrepreneurial Intelligence (EI), with an emphasis on leveraging the most critical resources, identifying and integrating often overlooked processes, and tailoring breakthrough strategies to specific organizations to drive growth from ideation to building a reliable brand and positioning for a successful exit.

The forum will feature panels on a variety of pertinent themes, including “Defining Entrepreneurial Intelligence (EI) and Highlighting the Current Impact of the Macro Economic Recession on the Entrepreneur,” “Innovation and Ideation to Meet Unmet Patient Needs,” “Funding: How to Raise Capital,” “Clinical Trials: Optimizing Budget, Timelines, and Resources,” “Your #1 Capital: Employee Retention,” “Optimizing Clinical Performance and Patient Outcomes with the Power of XR,” and “How to Plan for a Successful Strategic Exit.”

The event will feature several distinguished speakers such as Haleh Armian, MSc., Director of Biomedical Innovation Ventures, CATALiST Hoag Hospital; Bobak Azamian, MD, PhD, CEO of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals; Gita Berry, EVP and GM of Immersive Healthcare, Penumbra, Inc.; Cary Breese, CEO of NowRX; and Mark Domyahn, MBA, Partner of JD Lymon.

The event’s Startup Showcase and main stage LaunchPad SBDC presentations will introduce investors and attendees to various early-stage businesses and emerging medical innovations. Exciting startups in the medical innovation and healthcare space will have the opportunity to pitch their business models directly to experienced members of the SoCal ecosystem to further their network and receive funding and mentorship.

Investors looking for untapped, under-the-radar opportunities will benefit from the one-on-one, private meetings organized with fully-vetted early-stage companies that are at the cutting edge of innovation in the medical field in Southern California. Capital-seeking companies and investors can enjoy a smooth process, with conversations between parties whose sector focus, funding stage and investment requirements align facilitated seamlessly through the exclusive conference meeting app. Such intimate exposure would allow both parties to interact extensively and gain an in-depth understanding of each other. Previous alumni companies have included well-known names such as Celestial Therapeutics, Fast Biomedical, IRegained, Inc., QT Medical, and Remmie.

Attendees will also be able to engage with industry leaders and key experts in a variety of formats, including Breakfast with Experts, insightful keynotes, wide-ranging panel discussions, informative speeches, and specially curated sessions. At the conclusion of Day 1, the forum will host OctaneFest, where attendees can relax in a friendly atmosphere and engage with industry peers more informally, helping to cultivate a long-term rapport.

“Southern California is one of the country’s most dynamic and promising markets, and Octane aims to create more than 55,000 technology jobs by 2030 here,” said Octane CEO Bill Carpou. “The Medical Innovation Forum is a key component of this larger vision and especially pertinent given the pandemic, rising health costs and aging demographics in many parts of the world. This event puts Southern California on the map and showcases how much innovation is taking place in the region. We hope to play our part in paving the way for more technological development, higher investments and fostering deeper regional networks.”

To register for Octane’s Medical Innovation Forum or learn about sponsorship opportunities, kindly visit octaneoc.org/omif.

About Octane

Octane is building the SoCal of Tomorrow by connecting people, resources and capital to fuel technology growth in Southern California. Its members represent technology executive leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, academicians and strategic advisors, all working together to fuel innovation in the OC. The organization has helped more than 800 companies via the LaunchPad SBDC accelerator. LaunchPad companies have received more than $2.1 billion in investment and equity exits. Octane annually welcomes more than 7,000 people to its programs and events. More than 2,000 business leaders throughout the region are Octane members. For more information, visit www.octaneoc.org.