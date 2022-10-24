The DIY Home Improvement Market is expected to grow by $121.47 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DIY Home Improvement Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877231/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the DIY home improvement market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing, the advent of e-commerce, free pickup, and delivery opportunities by key competitors, and the growing popularity and adoption of RTA furniture in the US.

The DIY home improvement market in the US analysis includes the distribution channel and product segments.



The DIY home improvement market in the US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Lawn and garden

• Tools and hardware

• Plumbing

• Bathroom and kitchens

• Others



This study identifies the uptake of ar applications for home improvement projects as one of the prime reasons driving the DIY home improvement market growth in the US during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of RTA furniture, especially customized ones for personal interiors, and increasing focus on organized retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the DIY home improvement market in the US covers the following areas:

• DIY home improvement market sizing

• DIY home improvement market forecast

• DIY home improvement market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DIY home improvement market vendors in the US that include 84 Lumber Co, ABC Supply Co. Inc., Ace Hardware Corp., Asian Paints Ltd., Dreamstyle Remodeling Inc., Floor and Decor Holdings Inc, Groupe Adeo, Harbor Freight Tools, Harvey Windows Doors, K and M Home Center, Lowes Companies Inc, Masco Corp., Menard Inc., National Home Improvement Inc, Pella Corp., Power Home Remodeling Group, The Home Depot Inc., True Value Co LLC., and Walmart Inc. Also, the DIY home improvement market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

