Taylor Hospitality Launches Hermitage Inn & Taphouse Website

Petersburg, West Virginia, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Hospitality is proud to announce the launch of Hermitage Inn & Taphouse brand new website, hermitageinnwv.com. Hermitage Inn & Taphouse offers 32 guest rooms and 4 extended stay studios with full service amenities and an on-site restaurant opening later this year.

Taylor Hospitality Marketing has spent several months building this website from the ground up and has developed a seamless, user-friendly, and cohesive site. The website features several pages such as, the Hermitage Inn’s History, guest room experiences, The Taphouse, and West Virginia Adventures. Taira Gainer, lead Marketing Manager on the website, said, “Creating the Hermitage Inn & Taphouse website has been a fun project. From highlighting the modern guestrooms and suites to showcasing the top-notch attractions in the area, I'm ecstatic about the launch of the website and seeing it come to fruition.”

With recently renovated rooms the website will feature new images of Queen and King guestrooms and extended stay Studio Suites. Hermitage Inn rooms all include private bathrooms, Keurig hot drinks, and a mini refrigerator. Suites have the addition of a kitchenette with a full refrigerator, two burner stove, and microwave. Other guest rooms feature a full-size desk and a charging station.

“The Hermitage Inn & Taphouse is our newest venture into the West Virginia hospitality market,” said Natalia Contreras, Director of Marketing for Taylor Hospitality. “We truly enjoy developing our boutique hospitality properties from the ground up, literally in this case! The Hermitage Inn’s website was a fun project where we married the historic side of the property with the modern amenities and the local attractions in a cohesive package. We’re already looking forward to developing the brand further once the hotel is fully operational.”

There will be more information on The Taphouse in the near future. Guests can expect an upscale yet casual dining experience featuring locally grown produce and products. The offers page includes outdoor exploration and a local partnership with the Misty Mountain Event Barn. Details of these packages can be found by clicking on the photos.

About Hermitage Inn & Taphouse

The historic Hermitage Inn & Taphouse is located in the heart of downtown Petersburg, West Virginia. The Inn offers comfortable stays and (list of room amenities like the canaan). The Taphouse offers Appalachian cuisine, a robust selection of spirits, and West Virginia craft beer in a casual but modern atmosphere featuring an expansive patio with firepits. This recently renovated hotel and restaurant property features 32 rooms and is the ideal setting to host a special event.

About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. We are a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for our partner properties and associates and we are always looking to expand our portfolio of unique properties. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.

More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at taylorhospitality.com

