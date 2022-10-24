Aptpad.finance Set To Become The First IDO Launchpad On Aptos Ecosystem

Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptos blockchain, founded by former Meta developers is set to have a new project, Aptpad.finance launching that would bring about new innovations and liquidity bootstrapping into the Aptos ecosystem.





Aptpad.finance , a decentralized launchpad that will function similar to Ethereum’s Daomaker is set to launch on Aptos and is poised to become the go to IDO Launchpad for the Aptos Blockchain.

The team behind Aptpad have revealed in a medium blog post a very detailed roadmap and community friendly tokenomics with plans to launch its suite of DeFi tailored products which will include an Aptos token creation portal, a staking platform and its flagship product, a decentralized Initial Dex & NFT offering platform before the end of fourth quarter of 2022.

This would see the platform become one of the most sought after IDO launchpads on the Aptos network.

The Launchpad will enable project founders with innovative ideas get funded by the Aptpad community and in turn, the community of $APD token holders will be able to browse a variety of verified project IDOs and get guaranteed allocations early before the tokens get listed on decentralized exchanges.

Aptpad.finance’s integration with the Aptos network will allow users to stake their $APD tokens on the Aptos blockchain to be able to earn staking rewards and also be able to participate in Upcoming IDOs.

Aptpad.finance Presale

An initial presale of the $APD utility token of Aptpad Launchpad has kicked off on Monday 24th October 2022 and will last for 30 days or until the allocation has been fully filled.

In the pre-sale round, there will be 2,350,000 tokens for sale at a rate of 0.045 APT per Aptpad token.

Early investors who wish to join the presale can do so by joining the Aptpad telegram group for more details

The public sale will come up later with an allocation of 27,500,000 $APD tokens will be made available for sale at 0.05 APT each token.

With Aptpad.finance looking very promising, interested early investors should visit the Aptpad.finance token sale page to be able to participate.

Website: https://aptpad.finance



Presale: https://sale.aptpad.finance



Telegram: https://t.me/aptpadfinance