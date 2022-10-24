Global Bovine Mastitis Market Size to grow USD 2.42 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 5.5%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Bovine Mastitis Market Size to grow from USD 1.50 billion in 2021 to USD 2.42 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period. Bovine mastitis is expected to become more common over the next few years, which is expected to help the market grow. According to research done at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine, the number of cows worldwide with bovine mastitis can range from 0 to 200.

The clinical segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on type, the bovine mastitis market is categorized into Clinical and Sub-Clinical. The clinical segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The increase in the dairy herd's size is one reason the sector is growing. Over the forecast period, the market is also expected to be driven by a rise in the number of cases of clinical mastitis in dairy cow farms.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 183 market data tables and figures & charts from the report " Global Bovine Mastitis Market Size , Share, and COVID-15.5 Impact Analysis By Type (Clinical and Sub-Clinical), By Product (Antibiotics, Surgery, Vaccines, Pain Killers, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intra-Mammary and Systemic), By Therapy (Lactating Period and Dry Period), By End Users (Hospitals, Veterinary Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030." in detail along with the table of contents

The intra-mammary segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the route of administration, the bovine mastitis market is categorized into Intra-Mammary and Systemic. The intra-mammary segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In dairy cattle, mastitis is an infectious illness that has a high prevalence rate. An investigation on the efficacy of Angelica dahurica and Rheum officinale extracts, collectively referred to as Yi-Xiong-Tang (YXT), was carried out as a therapy for mastitis. A California mastitis test, also known as a CMT, was carried out, and the results showed that out of 179 lactating dairy cows, there were 67 udder quarters affected with mastitis. In order to treat the mastitis that was present in these 67 udder quarters, an intramammary infusion of YXT was administered twice a day for three days in a row. Clots, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), total viable count of bacteria (TVC) in milk, interleukin-6 (IL-6), and interleukin-8 (IL-8) were among the mastitis markers that were evaluated both before and after the YXT therapy in order to determine how successful it was.

The dry period segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the therapy, the bovine mastitis market is categorized into Lactating Period and Dry Period. The dry period segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in awareness and the rise in demand for effective treatment therapy enhances this segment.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global Bovine Mastitis Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, the bovine mastitis market is not expected to change much. This is because intra-mammary infusion products are widely used to treat the infection, and leading players in the region offer a wide range of products to control the infection. In North America, the intra-mammary infusion is increasing at a rapid rate which is why this region has become dominant. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Leading players of the global bovine mastitis market analyzed in the research include Armenta Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Ecolab Inc., Forte Healthcare Ltd., Huvepharma nv,Merck KGaA, Mileutis Ltd, Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Zoetis Inc. And Other Prominent Key Players.

