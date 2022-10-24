The Global Green Building Materials Market is expected to grow by $234.09 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.44% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Building Materials Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334945/?utm_source=GNW

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the green building materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for energy-efficient green buildings, the benefits of green buildings, and increasing urbanization and rising disposable income.

The green building materials market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The green building materials market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Insulation

• Roofing

• Framing

• Interior finishing

• Exterior siding

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advancements in insulation materials as one of the prime reasons driving the green building materials market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion in the retail landscape and the rising trend of biomimicry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the green building materials market covers the following areas:

• Green building materials market sizing

• Green building materials market forecast

• Green building materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading green building materials market vendors that include Amvic Inc, BASF SE, Bauder Ltd., Bridgestone Corp, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Forbo Management SA, Green Depot LLC, GreenFiber LLC, Holcim Ltd., Homasote Co., Interface Inc., Johns Manville, Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, LX Hausys Ltd, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., RedBuilt LLC, and The Alumasc Group plc. Also, the green building materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



