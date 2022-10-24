TSP, KSS & BBBY Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP)

Class Period: April 15, 2021 - August 1, 2022

Deadline: October 31, 2022

The Complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the statements misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology; (2) the Company was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety conscious competitors; (3) there was a corporate culture within the Company that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (4) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely; (5) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS)

Class Period: October 20, 2020 - May 19, 2022

Deadline: November 1, 2022

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kohl’s Strategic Plan was not well tailored to achieving the Company’s stated goals; (2) the Defendants had likewise overstated the Company’s success in executing its Strategic Plan; (3) Kohl’s had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms; (4) as a result, the Company’s Board was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl’s in the lead-up to the Company’s annual meeting; (5) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohl’s financial condition and reputation; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY)

Class Period: March 25, 2022 - August 18, 2022

Deadline: November 7, 2022

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially misleading statements and omissions to investors regarding Bed Bath & Beyond's strategic company plans, financial condition, cooperation with Ryan Cohen ("Cohen") and RC Ventures LLC ("RC"), and reports of shares holding and selling during the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint alleges that: (1) Cohen and Arnal Gustavo ("Gustavo") engaged in a fraudulent scheme to artificially inflate the price of BBBY publicly traded stock, and more specifically, Cohen, Gustavo, and others, with JP Morgan Securities LLC's ("JPM") aiding and abetting, blatantly misrepresented the value and profitability of BBBY causing BBBY to (a) report revenues that was fictitious, and (b) announce publicly that the Company is successfully on the way spinning off Buybuy Baby to "unlock[] full value" of this "tremendous asset", when, in reality, the Buybuy Baby business were small, with minimal revenues, and outside companies would pay BBBY only a small fraction of the announced prices; and (2) among other things, Defendants submitted a materially false and constitutes a false written filing because (a) upon information and belief, Cohen sold most of the 9,450,100 Shares when the filing was submitted; (b) Cohen submitted the SEC filing for the purpose of creating buying frenzy of BBBY stocks so that Cohen can finish selling his shares at artificially inflated price on the public; and (c) Cohen actually dumped most of his shares "as of the date hereof," on August 16, 2022.

