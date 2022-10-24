Icon Systems releases their biggest software update in their company’s history.

MOORHEAD, MN, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 18 months, multiple modules were overhauled to expand functionality and make IconCMO church software easier to use. The expanded capability is thanks to the development of IconCMO’s Smart Search Grid.

The most recent and largest overhaul was the Donations Module . Icon Systems took eight screens and condensed them into a single easy-to-use screen without removing any functionality. In fact, functionality was expanded. New features included are the ability to customize the donation entry window, merge funds, copy funds automatically from year to year, and transfer specific donations to other people. No other church software system has so much functionality on one screen. IconCMO’s donations screen gives you the ability to

- create batches to enter donations,

- duplicate weekly batches that are the same,

- add and remove funds,

- enter pledges for each fund,

- view past donations,

- create custom reports,

- view and edit the accounting transactions associated with the donation batches,

- move multi-year funds automatically to different fiscal years,

- copy funds and donor numbers from one year to the next, and

- import donations from various platforms all in one screen.

The donation entry window allows users to choose what data they want to enter for each donation. There are only four required fields for adding new donations. Other fields such as currency, check numbers, processor fees and so on can be removed from the screen or added back per the user’s needs and preferences, thus saving data entry time. Additionally, each user’s screen preferences are remembered to keep data entry consistent.

In the past, correcting a donation batch was a long and tedious process. Multiple steps across several screens were used to complete each correction. With this software release, the user can simply go into the batch and change dates, amounts, donors, funds and so on with very little effort.

Preventing fraudulent transactions is of the utmost importance and, which is why Icon Systems added an audit log that tracks changes to a batch. If a church uses the integrated accounting module in addition to the donation module, the system will recognize that a donation batch has changed and whether it affects the accounting transaction. When the accounting transaction needs updating, the user can simply click the update link. There is no more reversing and reposting the batch via a long, drawn out process across multiple screens; instead, it's all done on one screen with very few clicks.

When asked about how Icon Systems provided so much more functionality and customization in one screen, Icon Systems’ President Bill Gifford had this to say, “Our development team created what we call our ‘Smart Search Grid interface’, which allows us to put custom reporting, user interface field manipulation, data entry, and filtering into any screen we want of the many in the system. If we want the Grid to act a certain way that we haven’t yet developed, we simply change its behavior in one place, and that functionality can be turned on or off for all of the Grids across the system. This offers system-wide consistency with one powerful interface, and a very nimble platform for our developers.”

By using the proprietary Smart Search Grid interface, Icon Systems has been able to simplify the user experience for eleven modules in the last 18 months. A short list of completed modules are check writing, bank import, accounts receivables and payables , check-in, and event registration. In each module, multiple screens were condensed into fewer screens, processes streamlined, and more functionality was added.

About Icon Systems, Inc.

Icon Systems, Inc. has been a leader in church management software for nearly 30 years, developing high-quality software exclusively for religious organizations from church plants to denominational offices. Icon Systems has a deep software engineering heritage that has enabled its products to achieve unprecedented performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The company's primary product is the cloud-based church management software called IconCMO.

Icon Systems has three prominent offerings:

1. IconCMO — a web-based church management solution that meets the needs of individual churches,

2. IconCMO+ — a web-based church management solution with roll-up reporting for multisite churches and denominational offices on the local, national, and international level,

3. Church and other nonprofit bookkeeping services .

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

1-800-596-4266

sales@iconcmo.com

